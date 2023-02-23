Fire forces second evacuation in less than a year for Seeley

SEELEY – Seeley experiences a second evacuation due to a fire in less than a year, as Seeley’s River Bottom area along the New River burned in a third alarm fire from Tuesday into Wednesday, February 23.
The fire began at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, along the New River just south of Interstate 8, said Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada.
As the fire spread to 35 acres, Estrada gave the order to evacuate residents of both the Rio Bend and Storms Crossing RV parks, sending an alert through the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) at 11:40 p.m.
“I evacuated both parks to Southwest High School. Red Cross supported the logistics at the high school …. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office also helped us evacuate folks,” Estrada said.
The evacuation lifted a few hours later, with the notification saying it was safe for residents to return home being issued at 2:38 a.m. on Wednesday.
Media spoke to Battalion Chief Christian Guzman at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, who at that time said the fire was contained to a small area at in the River Bottom area, though there were small areas that were still smoldering.
“It isn’t actively burning right now, but it’s still smoldering and producing smoke," Guzman said. "From time to time there is a flare up, so we are just keeping an eye on it.”
Guzman’s words proved to be a foreshadowing of things to come however, as media arrived on scene at approximately 11:10 a.m. to find the fire had reignited, engulfing the Interstate 8 exit at Drew Road in smoke and flames.
At approximately 3:00 p.m., Estrada provided another update, explaining that the increased winds throughout the day led to the flare up, though the original source of the fire is still under investigation.
Estrada confirmed that the fire was again contained and that he did not anticipate there being any further need for evacuations.
While there have been no reports of injuries or property damage as of 3:00 p.m., Estrada said their primary focus will be on protecting a packing shed that sits just one mile north of the RV Parks.
“In addition, we have the Imperial Irrigation District creating a buffer around the burn area," Estrada said. "We will probably have units on scene the whole night again.”
A high winds advisory has been in effect since 12:18 a.m. Wednesday morning, with west winds from 25 to 40 miles per hour (mph) with gusts up to 55 mph, according to The Emergency Email & Wireless Network (TEEAWN) via the National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix. The wind advisory remained in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday, per TEEAWN/NWS Phoenix.
The high winds were expected to dial back to 15 mph after midnight on Thursday, February 23, according to a weather report from JP2 Radio.
Prior to this fire, Seeley residents were evacuated in June of 2022 due to a 226 acre fire, located just west of the Seeley County Water District Wastewater Treatment Plant.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
