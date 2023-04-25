MILWAUKEE – To celebrate License Plates Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first License Plate Bobbles on Tuesday morning, April 25.
Bobbles for all 50 states were released. Each bobble features the state’s current license plate design on a base with two large springs that provide maximum bobbling action for each license plate. According to a press release from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, License Plates Day is celebrated annually on Tuesday, April 25 to commemorate the first license plate in the U.S., which was issued in 1901.
The first license plate bobbles feature each state’s current license plate design, the release reads. The license plate, which is on a double spring for extra bobbing action, measures 3-by-6 inches, which is proportionate to actual license plates. Each bobble is individually numbered to each state’s year of statehood, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
"License Plates Day is celebrated annually on April 25th to recognize the first license plate issued in the U.S., which was in 1901. Prior to that, there was no official marking or designation on any vehicle.," the press release reads. "In 1901, New York became the first state to issue a license plate on vehicles after Governor Benjamin Odell Jr. signed a new bill into law that required motor vehicle owners to be registered with the state. George F. Chamberlain is credited as the first person to receive a license plate for his vehicle. The trend was quickly picked up by West Coast states."
"The U.S. took its lead from the Netherlands and France, which started a national database for license plates in the early-1890s," according to the release. "In 1903, Massachusetts was the first state to issue plates. In 1928, Idaho was the first state to put a logo on the plate (the “Idaho Potato”). Today, there are more than 250 million registered vehicles in the country, and each of them has a unique license number plate for a given state," it reads.
"We’re excited to be unveiling the License Plate Bobble Series License Plates Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in the press release.
“The license plates of all 50 states are unique in their own way and we think these license plate bobbles are the perfect way for people to celebrate their favorite states," Sklar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.