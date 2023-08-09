Fortynine Palms Trail and Oasis closure

TWENTYNINE PALMS – Beginning Monday, August 7, park rangers will close the Fortynine Palms Trail and Oasis to allow bighorn sheep undisturbed access to surface water.
According to a press release from National Park Service, the park is under drought conditions, and herds in the area are increasingly reliant on the oasis spring to survive the hot summer months. The closure will remain in place until October 1, or until summer monsoons provide adequate rainfall to increase water availability. Park wildlife biologists will be monitoring the situation.
Per the release, hikers should be prepared to use other trails in the park but must use extreme caution. All hikes should be planned to begin at or before sunrise and end by 10 a.m. or planned to not begin until after 5 p.m. Hiking in the middle of the day is not recommended. Summer temperatures on exposed parts of park trails can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) in the shade. Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death.
More information on visiting during the summer heat at Joshua Tree National Park can be found at the following website nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/summer.htm.
