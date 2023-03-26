FRAUD ALERT: Scammers pretending to be workers of farmworker organizations charging a bogus fee to process relief payments

SACRAMENTO – Farmworker organizations and advocates are warning against potential scammers who may attempt to defraud farm workers of their much-needed direct relief payments.
According to a La Cooperativa press release, Reports have surfaced that some scammers are posing as workers of La Cooperativa and other farmworker organizations, and are charging unsuspecting workers a fee to process their $600 direct relief payments.
La Cooperativa and other reputable organizations are providing direct relief payments to eligible farm workers at no cost, the release states.
"These payments are part of the federal government’s efforts to support individuals and families affected by the pandemic as part of the Farm and Food Workers Relief Grant program (FFWR) administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), therefore, no one should be charged for these services," it reads.
“We urge all farm workers to be vigilant and cautious of anyone who asks them to pay a fee to receive their direct relief payments,” Marco Lizarraga, executive director of La Cooperativa, said in the release. “These services are free, and any attempt to charge for them is fraudulent and illegal.”
"Farm workers are already facing numerous challenges, including low wages, limited access to healthcare, and the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The last thing they need is to fall victim to scammers and lose their hard-earned money," the release reads.
"If you suspect that you have been targeted by a scammer or have fallen victim to fraud, you should immediately report it to the authorities," according to the release.
Six hundred dollar relief payments continue to be distributed, and La Cooperativa member agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that all eligible farm workers receive the funds, per the release.
To learn more about the payments for farmworkers, visit lacooperativa.org.
