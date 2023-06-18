SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday, June 14, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) and a coalition of Assemblymembers representing diverse regions across the state held a press conference mobilizing support for AB 1567, the California Climate Resilience Bond.
According to a press release from Garcia’s office, as the Legislature moves to approve a state budget in the face of a deficit, passing a climate bond has become all the more urgent to uphold resource commitments and accelerate a climate crisis action plan.
Per the release, AB 1567 proposes over $15.9 billion “in proven strategies and equity-focused investments to protect California communities.”
“These investments would support various activities throughout the state to address issues ranging from wildfire risk, drought, sea-level rise, and extreme heat. This measure also creates opportunities for workforce development and job creation,” the release reads.
After receiving approval from the State Assembly, the measure awaits committee referral in the State Senate. Bond authors and proponents aim to ramp up advocacy efforts to ensure the legislation advances promptly.
The press conference issues a call to action that coincides with the kick-off for California State Parks Week to incorporate the voices of statewide park and natural lands advocates, the release reads.
“California must act, must take the lead with a comprehensive, equitable climate crisis response,” Assemblymember Garcia said in the release. “Our most vulnerable constituents are paying the cost as the real-time consequences of climate change escalate. We need to make big investments now to uphold our commitments, protect our communities, and protect California’s future. Our climate bond outlines an equity-focused investment plan to address diverse regional needs while prioritizing underserved, environmentally vulnerable areas and creating new jobs.”
“Climate change has exacerbated the length and intensity of extreme weather events. California has seen atmospheric rivers that have flooded homes and devastating wildfires that have burned down entire neighborhoods,” Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-San Fernando Valley) said in the release. “As Legislators, we have an obligation to create and pass policy that protects Californians from these extreme weather events despite their socioeconomic status, and invest in legislation that ensures our infrastructure is reliable at the time of natural disasters. Thank you to Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia for working on legislation like Assembly Bill 1567 to help mitigate the effects of extreme weather.”
In the press release, Assemblymember Damon Connolly (D-San Rafael) stated, “As the chair of the Select Committee on Wildlife Prevention, I am proud to be a joint author on this transformative legislation. AB 1567 is a roadmap that addresses our climate crisis head on by ensuring support for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, drought resilience, flood protection, clean energy, and more. This bill stands as a testament to our commitment to a sustainable resilient future.”
“The realities of climate change are banging down California’s front door,” Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) said in the release. “One wildfire and extreme weather event after another has shown us how much we need this bond. It will strengthen California’s climate resilience by making historic investments in wildfire prevention, our coastal communities, drought preparation, clean energy projects and more.”
“This bond offers the potential for much-needed fire resiliency protection for our high fire risk areas across the state, and especially in my district,” Assemblymember Waldron (R-Valley Center) said in the press release. “Water infrastructure, that is critical for Southern California, including our Tribal governments, would also benefit from this bond, by helping to create more reliable, sustainable water resources.”
Garcia’s proposed Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparation, Flood Protection, Extreme Heat Mitigation, Clean Energy, and Workforce Development Bond Act of 2024 will prioritize environmentally vulnerable areas facing the harshest climate impacts. California voters will provide the final approval of this bond.
District 36 Local Highlights:
• $430 million (M) Salton Sea (including $30 M for the Salton Sea Authority) ∙ $30 M Salton Sea Conservancy
• $75 M New River Water Quality, Public Health, and River Parkway Development Program
• $200 M Tribal Water Infrastructure Projects
• $70 M Drinking Water Systems (technical and financial assistance to address hexavalent chromium)
• $25 M Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy
• $50 M Organic Waste Infrastructure
• $900 M Safe Neighborhood Parks in Park-Poor Neighborhoods
