EL CENTRO – Gourds galore helped wrap up the Halloween season at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in El Centro as the school held its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest prior to the candy-laden holiday.
The school held its annual school-wide Halloween Parade on Friday, Oct. 28, in addition to it being the day for judges – and the school – to peruse the large, orange decorated fruit in their school cafeteria, said Booker T. Washington school Principal Esther Green.
“It has been a tradition at this school for a few years now and they wanted to continue it
because the kids really enjoy being creative,” Green said.
“It’s more like a family activity that the kids tend to do at their homes and then they bring it to school, so the family gets involved in it,” she said.
Green said no pumpkins were carved, rather, students were encouraged to take their pumpkins home on Oct. 24 and bring them back completed by Oct. 27.
Green and contest co-coordinator Laura Cabrera Rodriguez – who coordinated the contest with school Librarian Megan Moreno – said the gourds were judged in three categories: Scariest, Most Original, and Funniest.
Green said the school’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest judges were El Centro Elementary School District board member Eddie Hernandez, school psychologist Nohemi Martinez, and digital media production specialist Alberto Martinez.
Green said three winners were chosen from each category in the school’s upper grades, and three winners were also chosen from the lower grades.
“The kids got really creative this year actually,” Rodriguez said. “The most famous one this year was the Jack (from Jack in the Box). She did a drive-thru with a little car and everything. And one did the Monopoly guy with a whole Monopoly board.”
“It’s amazing to see their creativity and how excited they get when they win,” Rodriguez said.
“It was amazing ... needless to say it was very well received,” Green said. “Parents enjoyed it and the students enjoyed it as well.”
