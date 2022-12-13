MEXICALI -- California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Mexicali on Monday where along his Baja California colleague talked to immigrants in a local shelter.
The Baja California Governor’s Office said in a statement the visit sought to listen and address the concerns of immigrants.
The tour landed in the El Peregrino shelter where Newsom and Marina Avila spoke to immigrants and local officials.
According to the statement, both governors keep moving forward immigration policy that allows flexible movement under a humanist point of view.
Earlier Monday, the California Governor’s office said Newsom had left the state to address immigrant needs.
“I thank my our friend Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, for visiting our state to listen to the needs of immigrants from all over the world and see what we do in Baja California to improve shelter conditions and provide services to all people that come to our territory seeking a better life,” Gov. Avila said in the statement.
According to the statement, both governors expressed their willingness to collaborate in order to make sure immigrants that pass through the region for economic or public safety reasons do so with respect to their human rights by protecting family union.
the California Governor’s office has not made a statement regarding the visit while Mexico and the United States celebrated two centuries of bilateral relations.
Gov. Newsom shared a video on Twitter around 5:30 p.m. Monday discussing his Mexicali tour where he said having met Governor Avila, international humanitarian leaders and immigrants from Haiti, Guatemala and other parts of Mexico that wait for their asylum process.
“So we’re here now, on the order side in Calexico,” Gov. Newsom said in the video. “(I am) here just to get an understanding, a deeper understanding of what the world looks like pre-Title 42 and what is going to look like in a few weeks post Title 42.”
