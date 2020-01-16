EL CENTRO — The new Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation is taking point for the first time in awarding grants for local health and fitness initiatives.
IVWF announced Wednesday the start of its grant application cycle for Mission Support funding to eligible nonprofits in the county. Previously, for 10 years, that role had been filled by the San Diego-based Alliance Healthcare Foundation.
IVWF was founded last year to lead efforts to raise the $17.5 million necessary to receive a $7.5 million challenge grant from Alliance. Together, those monies would establish a $25 million endowment for healthcare programs in the Valley.
The foundation said the Mission Support program is based on the belief that trusting those closest to its constituents, and providing core operating support for great organizations, will best further IVWF’s mission for the most vulnerable.
Mission Support funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000 per recipient, totaling $85,000 in 2020.
In alignment with the Imperial County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), IVWF’s Mission Support Funding will be awarded to 501(c)3 non-profits in Imperial County that serve the most vulnerable populations relative to these priority action areas:
- Healthy Eating and Active Living. Impact targets: healthy eating, food security, and active living.
- Community Prevention Linked with High Quality Healthcare. Impact targets: asthma management, early and adequate prenatal care, and diabetes management.
- Healthy and Safe Communities and Living Environments. Impact targets: prescription drug abuse, dementia and air quality.
Organizations may use the Mission Support funds provided as they see fit, allowing them to apply the funds in a way that best meets the most pressing needs of the people they serve.
“Supporting great organizations is vital to our mission. Through our Mission Support program, IVWF aims to provide funding to organizations that advance health and wellness of underserved populations in our community, and demonstrate the ability and leadership to deliver high quality outcomes,” said Cathy Kennerson, chair of Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation. “We look forward to supporting the social and health impact achieved by this year’s Mission Support grantees.”
To apply go https://alliancehealthf.submittable.com/submit/157460/2020-imperial-valley-mission-support-application.
The application period ends March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.