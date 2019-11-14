CALEXICO — Calexico businesswoman Maritza Hurtado said becoming a breast cancer warrior was thrust into her hands 17 years ago and she had to rely on family, friends and her faith in God to battle forward.
“The surgeries, the treatments, the chemo — all of that was a lot easier, but it was something that you just end up having to face as a warrior that we end up having to be,” Hurtado said.
A survivor now, she took part in the First Annual Calexico Wellness Center Cat Booby Walk on Nov. 8, modeling and flaunting her courage, celebrating her victory.
“Not only to bring together beautiful women, to be able to look at a fashion show today, but it’s also to bring awareness to the actual concept of taking care of yourself, checking yourself early, making sure that you are self-caring all the time,” Hurtado said.
One of the half-dozen models at the event, Briana Cardenas, lost an aunt to breast cancer and participated in her honor.
“Seeing her, and seeing her struggles, one, it made us really sad, but it also made us motivate her, telling her to keep going, don’t stop fighting,” Cardenas said.
The event raised breast cancer awareness locally and informed the public about free resources available at the center to qualified individuals.
Blanca Morales, CWC CEO, said, “We were also celebrating the survivors. We have survivors from 17 years, 11 years, that they know that there is hope. They’re here as the models for the rest of the women that are out there right now fighting breast cancer.”
The American Cancer Society reports that this year more than 200,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. Morales said early detection is key in winning the battle and the center is there to help.
“To prevent cancer, to prevent diabetes, to prevent hypertension, obesity. We are here as a preventive outreach health-champions and also another resource,” Morales said.
Dr. Rasoul Montazeri, a general medicine doctor at CWC, said the battle against breast cancer can be won if the disease is detected early.
“As the medicine has evolved in a way that we could have very good successful treatment when we have early detection versus in many cancer-related diseases if you don’t detect it early it will be much harder to treat and get good results,” Montazeri said.
A special award was given to Hurtado for her community work.
The event was held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. The Calexico Wellness center is located at 420 Heffernan Ave, Suite D.
Event organizer Javier Moreno said they want to encourage women and families to talk more openly about breast cancer.
“They get to look pretty tonight. They get to empower themselves. They get to tell a story. At the same time they’re walking because they’re survivors. How they were able to overcome a deadly disease and they are thriving with life and they are projecting that life not only in what they’re wearing, but their smile, their eyes, the glow they have on,” Moreno said.
Local painter Roberto Pozos showcased some of his work during the event. “This evening should be filled with art and enlightment to the topic of cancer,” Pozos said.
“What we wanted to show is that even though you survived cancer or you’re going through cancer and chemo that you’re still strong and beautiful and there is hope,” Morales said.
For more information on cancer awareness and the free resources available, people can reach out to the Calexico Wellness Center at (760) 270-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.