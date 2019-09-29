CRCD Casino Night raises thousands for cancer patients

HOLTVILLE — High rollers with a philanthropic bent gathered at the Barbara Worth Country Club Saturday night for the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert’s annual Casino Night Gala.
With games like blackjack, Texas hold ’em and roulette, there was plenty of activity for guests to enjoy, and plenty showed up to do just that, as CRCD’s third gala enjoyed its largest turnout ever.
The first gala had 335 guests and raised about $25,000. This year’s event was closer to 500 guests and is expected to raise about $50,000, CRCD Chief Executive Officer Helen Palomino said.
CRCD uses the funds to provide treatment, pharmaceutical and financial navigation services to Valley residents, as well as advocate and mitigate on behalf of its clients to ensure a positive outcome for the patient.
CRCD has served 2,600 local cancer patients since 2006 — all at no cost to them.
At the end of 2018, CRCD served 344 clients. So far this year, the nonprofit has already served 366 clients, 29 of whom are children, The organization has also provided $76,000 worth of chemotherapy to eight uninsured persons.
“This is just a very exciting year for us,” Palomino said. “There’s so much happening all at once.”
Saturday’s Gala gave CRCD to reflect, and celebrate, on all it has accomplished.
This year’s event included a second-tier admission price for the first time. While the regular $75 tickets covered everything — the social hour, dinner, keynote speaker speech and entertainment of the gala — the $25 After Dark ticket provided only access to the entertainment.
Accompanying the casino games were DJ music, a dance floor and even live boxing exhibitions.
This year’s gala was bestowed with a boxing theme, as Chris Byrd, a two-time heavyweight champion and boxing Hall of Fame inductee in November 2018, served as the keynote speaker.
The boxing exhibitions featured two matches, which were hosted by Sparta Boxing, a platinum sponsor of the event.
Also a platinum sponsor of the event was Andy Ruiz Jr.
Palomino said the boxing theme had already been planned prior to Ruiz becoming a heavyweight champion.
“In this fight against cancer, our patients are champions,” the CEO said. “We knew Chris Byrd before, and then Andy Ruiz came into the scene. He’s committed to investing in the local community where’s he’s from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.