ECRMC recommends community stop vaping

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center is strongly urging Imperial County residents to stop vaping immediately as reports of vaping related illnesses rise.
The California Department of Public Health has reported upwards of 104 Californians have been hospitalized with vaping related lung damage since June 2019. Two of these illnesses have led to death. This alarming number is increasing, and across the United States, there are currently more than 1,299 reports of vaping-related lung damage, including 26 deaths, with that number growing daily.
Lung damage from vaping can happen very suddenly, and to people who have not been vaping over a long period of time, ECRMC said. Describing it as an “epidemic,” the hospital said vaping has affected young and healthy people who do not have lung disease or other health-related issues. Almost one third of people being hospitalized had to be treated with a mechanical ventilator (life support) in the intensive care unit.
Teenagers and young adults make up almost half of people being hospitalized with breathing problems tied to vaping. The actual cause has yet to be determined. Flavoring and oils found in vaping solutions have not all been regulated by the FDA. There are over 15,000 flavors available in vaping devices that can cause lung irritation. Unregulated oils used in vaping are related to many of the cases of lung damage. These oils are used to dissolve THC in to the e-liquid or to stabilize nicotine liquid.
Flavorings make the product appealing to children under 18. Some odors from vaping smell sweet and can be hard to detect. ECRMC recommends parents speak to their children about vaping and prevent them from using e-cigarettes all together.
“It’s very important that the community understand the seriousness of this issue,” said Torrie Staten, ECRMC director of cardiopulmonary services. “If you have any symptoms at all please seek medical attention immediately. The range of symptoms include breathing problems, gastrointestinal problems and nonspecific symptoms like fatigue and weight loss.”
People with lung damage from vaping report having symptoms that start from a few days to a few weeks before they went to see a doctor.
Symptoms reported include:
• Breathing symptoms: trouble catching their breath, coughing, chest pain
• Gastrointestinal symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain
• Nonspecific symptoms: feeling tired, fever, weight loss
Persons experiencing any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, the hospital said. Additionally, those who suspect they have a vaping-related illness are asked to bring all vaping products with them for their medical visit for documentation and reporting.
ECRMC said its Asthma Wellness Program team remains current on this topic as the investigation takes place throughout the nation. Persons with questions or concerns should contact the ECRMC Asthma Wellness Program at (760) 339-7215.
The latest developments can be found on the CDC.gov website https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lungdisease.html.
Additional resources:
California Department of Public Health: CDPH.ca.gov
American Lung Association: Lung.org
Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Imperial County: icphd.org
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: CDC.gov
