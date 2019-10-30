El Centro residents speak their minds about commercial cannabis

EL CENTRO — With the City Council here now considering the possibility of adopting an ordinance that would allow for commercial cannabis sites to operate within the city, the public gathered Tuesday to voice their opinions or concerns.
The Commercial Cannabis Community Workshop drew a crowd that outsized the available seating at the El Centro Council Chambers.
The workshop allowed anyone in attendance to take the podium and share their thoughts, and while a few local residents spoke of the benefits of having commercial cannabis in the city, a majority of those who spoke shared why it shouldn’t exist.
Tuesday night’s workshop wasn’t an official City Council meeting, but rather a public forum on the topic.
El Centro City Clerk Diane Caldwell and City Manager Marcela Piedra collected all comments presented by guests, which will be reported back to the City Council.
At the next regular city council meeting on Nov. 5, there is a possibility the council will vote on an item that will direct staff whether to move forward in developing an ordinance.
Staff is currently working on putting together the agenda for that upcoming meeting, which should be available for the public by Thursday or Friday.
With the city’s commercial cannabis ban set to expire on June 30, 2020, the city may pass an ordinance to restrict what type of licensed business may operate in El Centro.
An ordinance commercial businesses could allow for medicinal only, medicinal and recreational, or micro businesses to operate in the city.
Micro businesses are defined as those that would consist of three of four components that exist in the cannabis industry: Retailer, distributor, cultivation and/or manufacturing.
With the existing ordinance, the council may decide to amend it to allow commercial cannabis uses, extend it to allow more time for the development of a cannabis ordinance, or adopt a permanent ban/prohibition.
“Right now, the council is split on this issue,” El Centro City Council member Tomas Oliva said. “And really, whether you’re on one side or another, we essentially want to know where the community stands on this.”
Oliva was the only El Centro council member present during Tuesday’s workshop. Also notably present was El Centro Police Department Chief Brian Johnson.
Angel Hernandez, associate planner of the city’s Community Development Department, explained that the city is currently not looking at a specific permit or a specific recreational dispensary.
“What we’re looking at is, first considering if we should proceed with the route of actually adopting regulations and rules to allow either recreational cannabis or medical cannabis,” Hernandez said.
El Centro resident Victor Zazueta voiced that he was in favor of having a medical marijuana dispensary available to residents with a doctor’s prescription, as he believed, it would be “much more preferred” than opioid use.
“I think we should at least have that as an option for those who live in El Centro,” Zazueta said. “I think overall, the benefit to the community will be much more valuable than the losses. I think we should concentrate now on just medical marijuana.”
El Centro resident Roxanne Romero shared during the workshop how micro dosing CBD has been able to help with her sugar levels due to her diabetes.
“I’m able to eat everything I can possibly dream of and it feels good,” Romero said. “Without indulging, I was able to feel normal again.”
Romero explained how she would often have stress and panic attacks. After introducing very mild dosages of THC into her medical routine, she noticed something had changed.
“It really did help with the anxiety and panic part,” she said. “I don’t medicate every day, and when I do, it’s at nighttime.”
Romero explained she was not at the workshop to promote an overindulgence of marijuana, but instead speak on how it’s helped her medically.
“It would feel really nice to have the support of the city of El Centro as a citizen,” Romero said. “It would feel nice to have that support to not feel stigmatized constantly just because I’m a consumer.”
She also felt that, if commercial cannabis operations do begin in the city, strict measures should be taken to prevent minors from having access to it.
A public input worksheet was provided to each guest who wanted to share their opinion, but didn’t want to speak in front of the audience.
A print copy of the workshop’s PowerPoint presentation was also provided.
Among this paperwork, El Centro resident Marty Ellett questioned why a certain statistic wasn’t provided.
Ellett wondered why, or if, the city hasn’t done an economic impact study on how a commercial cannabis operation would affect the city.
“The cost to us is going to far outweigh any benefits this is going to bring,” he said. “If we have haven’t done an economic impact study, why not?”
Ellett, a 15-year employee at El Centro Regional Medical Center, also questioned the need for creating a medical marijuana dispensary in the city, as local medical marijuana users can already get their medication delivered to the door.
“For recreational use, there’s March and Ash, and there’s Calexico,” he said. “And I think both communities are going to be sorry one day that they made that decision.”
Like Ellett, El Centro resident Chris Nunn also questioned whether a sufficient amount of research by the city has been done.
“Access is available already here in the Valley, we’re just saying, let’s limit that access,” Nunn said. “We don’t need it to proliferate all across the Valley. People who need the marijuana for medical purposes, they can gain that access fairly easily now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.