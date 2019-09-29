EL CENTRO — For the first time since it opened nearly a year ago, El Centro Regional Medical Center on Saturday welcomed the public to see what its Community Education Center is truly capable of.
This was done by way of an inaugural Health and Safety Fair, which filled the center, located inside Imperial Valley Mall, with a variety of educational and interactive booths for both adults and children — all of which promoted ways one could live a safer and heathier life at home.
“This is really what this Community Education Center is standing for,” ECRMC Education Director Shiloh Williams said. “We want to make sure that we get the information out to the public. Whether or not we’re taking care of them in our offices, we want to make sure we’re getting that information to them so that it leads a better and healthy life for the entire community.”
Balloons were hung, the center’s main doors were opened and mall passersby were encouraged to step inside.
“This last year, we’ve been kind of figuring it out, and I’m definitely hoping that, within the next one to two years, we see this place just kind of rise up and be a lot more active,” Williams said.
While other outside organizations and agencies were present, the hospital’s staff manned most of the booths.
This served as a way for the public to learn more about the ECRMC’s diabetes, asthma and lactation team, as well as its Da Vinci Surgery Robot.
“We have the only robot in Imperial Valley,” Williams said. “We’re really excited to have it onsite because you can actually get in and see what it’s like to drive the robot.”
ECMRC is touts the Da Vinci as a boon for patient safety.
“There’s less recovery time, less risk for infection and definitely a quicker surgery,” Williams said. “So that’s always good for patients.”
Patient safety was the main idea behind creating the Health and Safety Fair, Williams explained.
“The idea started inside the hospital,” she said. “We really wanted to show the community what we were doing to help protect them when they came in. What it ended up evolving into was, we got a little more crazy with it and decided we wanted to actually help people when they’re in their homes as well.”
Representatives from the Burn Institute were on hand Saturday, discussing safety within the home, how to treat minor burns and how prevent any major injuries.
California Highway Patrol provided information on bike safety, as well as car seat safety.
A booth from an El Centro-based pharmacy provided information on medication safety and how to properly dispose of medication, as well as how to effective use it and keep it safe in a home.
ECRMC’s rehab team had a booth showcasing how to manage rugs in a home and how to do things in a safe manner, as well as ways to stay active.
Statistics on display at the booth showed how poorly both kids and adults are doing these days in terms of staying active.
Also on display at the booth were items such as laundry detergent, milk jugs and canned soup, which seemed out of place, but all had something in common in terms of physical fitness, ECRMC’s rehab services manager Megan Folger explained.
“We tried to come up with easy things for kids and adults to do at home,” Folger said. “Even something as simple as jumping on bubble wrap is an activity for kids. Adults can do easy exercise using household items as your weights. So you don’t need to go out and buy a bunch of stuff, you can just do those kinds of activities in your house.”
For Folger, being in the eye of the public to discuss physical therapy, as opposed to being at ECRMC all day, was a nice change of pace.
“This is a chance to for us to get out in front of the patients that we see in the hospital,” she said. “The more active we can get kids and adults in the community, the healthier they’re going to be and the less they’re going to need to come to the hospital and need us down the road. As much as we want our jobs in place, we really would prefer to have a healthier environment for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.