Heffernan board eyes potential COVID-19 threat

CALEXICO – The Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District on Wednesday approved the planned purchase of respiratory systems that could help protect medical providers dealing with the threat of COVID-19 in Calexico.
It unanimously approved the expenditure of up to $25,000 to purchase several self-contained breathing apparatus that local medical providers can use in response to the potential threat of COVID-19 in Calexico.
Currently, the district is in talks with different vendors to determine the apparatus’ availability and costs associated with shipping.
Some of the models being considered have prices that reach up to $3,000 per unit. Board President Rodolfo Valdez said that the district should know in the next few days which model it will obtain, as well as their total number and expected delivery date.
Aside from the purchase of the respiratory systems, the board authorized the district to partner with one Calexico-based medical provider to use the protective systems to conduct infectious viral disease examinations.
Preliminary discussions the district has had with local medical providers suggests they have expressed some reluctance in conducting the testing on account of the potential health risk posed to staff who do the testing , said HMHD Executive Manager Tomas Virgen.
Though no medical provider has been identified to assist with the district’s planned efforts, the agreement would allow for the proper training to take place, as well as have waivers put in place to protect both parties, he said.
The board’s actions came during a special meeting here that was prompted by circumstances stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 scare.
It also voted to suspend grant funding for a number of health and wellness programs that it had been supporting financially and which were recently shuttered in response to COVID-19 restrictions regarding large public gatherings.
Those affected grant programs include the city’s senior wellness program that had operated out of its Community Center and which had recently been suspended to help prevent potential exposure to COVID-19.
Similarly, the Heffernan board elected to halt funding to two other health and wellness programs targeting youth and adults.
After hearing the concerns of Rosie Blankenship, Area Agency on Aging director, the board decided to continue to fund the agency’s Meals on Wheels program.
The agency recently shuttered its congregant meal sites for seniors and is transitioning those impacted individuals toward home-delivered meals, which the district’s continued funding could further benefit, she said.
“These are the most vulnerable people,” Blankenship said. “To consider suspending funding would be a severe detriment.”
Following its unanimous vote to continue funding the meals program, the board indicated it will consider possibly increasing its funding at a subsequent meeting.
The board also asked Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico del Valle, to continue discussions with Virgen to determine how the district might be able to continue to fund the organization’s air monitoring and asthma awareness program.
The district board had questioned if continued funding was necessary in light of the recent closure of Calexico’s schools, some of which had adopted a program that used different colored flags to notify the campus community of air quality conditions.
In response, Olmedo said that while that aspect of the program has been suspended, the non-profit environmental justice organization has a team of community members ready and willing to continue to advise program participants and vulnerable members of the public of the COVID-19 threat and how to limit potential exposure, which would be in keeping with the grant’s mission to promote health and wellness.
