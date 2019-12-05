Heffernan district facility to be modernized

CALEXICO — The Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District on Wednesday announced its plans to modernize its Mary Avenue property in order to further enhance its health care-related activities.
Those activities will include regularly scheduled health education classes for the community, and providing office space for some of the programs funded by its grants.
No clinical activities are expected to be offered once the site is operational. The property, located at 400 Mary Ave., was initially purchased by the district in 2014 and has been vacant since then.
A total of $1.5 million will be spent on the modernization project, which is expected to be completed by this time next year.
“I would like to thank the previous board for having the vision to buy the property to better the health of the residents of Calexico,” said district Vice President Rodolfo Valdez. “And this board for bringing it to fruition.”
Aside from its modernization, the district had previously considered potentially demolishing the building, as well as selling it outright or selling it and then leasing it back.
Its ultimate decision to modernize the property had coincided with the recent finalization of its strategic plan, said district manager Tomas Virgen.
The property totals about 16,000 square feet, and includes about 5,500 square feet of office space spread out among three buildings. Additional parking spaces will also be added.
Some of the office space will be converted into large conference rooms that could be used as venues to hold free monthly health-related educational classes for the community.
Quarterly educational classes will also be offered to specifically discuss major health themes, such as obesity and asthma.
“This is definitely something for the community to be proud of,” Virgen said.
Officials also indicated that the property’s office space could be used by stakeholders in the community who have received grant funding from the district.
The Heffernan district has funded a multitude of programs through the years, including a Wellness 4 Kids program, which currently provides dozens of children with opportunities to develop healthy eating habits, stay physically active and counseling to help combat obesity.
It recently awarded a $136,000 grant to Comite Civico del Valle to help expand an air monitoring program at Calexico Unified School District campuses, as well as help educate parents about asthma triggers and methods to reduce exposure to such triggers.
The district receives about $800,000 annually in revenue from a portion of the city’s property taxes and had about $5 million in its reserves at the start of the year, officials previously said.
“This is going to be a very positive addition to our community,” Calexico Mayor Bill Hodge told those gathered for the building’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Once operational, plans call for district officials to vacate its Heber Avenue property and relocate to the Mary Avenue facility. Future plans for the Heber Avenue property, which also is in need of refurbishment, are pending.
