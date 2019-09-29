Local volunteer lobbies Congress on cancer policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An Imperial resident was among a contingent of nearly 700 advocates who traveled here recently to ask Congress to support policies aimed at reducing suffering and death from cancer.
Local volunteer Linda Shaner and the other were in the nation’s capital for the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Leadership Summit and Lobby Day, held Sept. 8 to 11. Shaner was there to urged Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., to support legislation that would increase cancer research funding, improve patient quality of life, restrict flavors in tobacco products to protect kids and close a loophole in Medicare that can result in surprise costs for seniors when a polyp is found during a routine colonoscopy.
Congressional support for these policies can help make cancer a national priority and help end a disease that still kills more than 1,660 people each day in this country, she said.
“As a survivor and advocate, I know just how important the legislation we’re asking our Members of Congress to support is — not only to cancer patients, survivors and their families, but to those who may be diagnosed in the future,” Shaner said. “I explained to Rep. Juan Vargas’ legislative assistant that he has an opportunity to improve the health of our entire nation and save thousands of lives.”
The American Cancer Society reports that more than 600,000 people in America are likely to die from cancer this year. Funding cancer research can help reduce these numbers and improve the lives of Americans, Shaner said.
Advocates are urging federal lawmakers to support a funding level of at least $41.6 billion for the National Institutes of Health in fiscal year 2020 to build on recent progress that has led to medical breakthroughs for treatments and therapies for millions and help reduce suffering and death from cancer, she said.
“Past investments in cancer research are already saving lives,” Shaner said. “But if Congress doesn’t keep the momentum going by increasing funding for NIH, future breakthroughs will be left to languish in labs, leaving future cancer patients’ lives on the line. We need Congress to make funding this research a priority if we’re going to end cancer as we know it.”
In addition, Shaner urged lawmakers to advance the bipartisan Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act to increase access to palliative care. This type of specialized, coordinated medical care focuses on addressing the pain, stress and other symptoms that can accompany a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Palliative care has been shown to improve patient quality of life, reduce health care costs and sometimes even improve treatment outcomes, Shaner explained.
She said the act has widespread bipartisan support in Congress. Last year, PCHETA passed the House unanimously. This year the bill has more than 260 cosponsors in the House and the recently introduced Senate version has 25 cosponsors, evenly split between parties.
Advocates also expressed their concerns about access to colorectal screenings for seniors on Medicare. Shaner said colorectal cancer is the second more common cause of cancer death in the United States for men and women combined, but many of these deaths can be prevented if people over the age of 50 get recommended screenings. Congress can save lives by supporting legislation to remove unfair cost barriers in place for individuals on Medicare who are currently limiting their access to these lifesaving screenings.
Lastly, ACS CAN’s army of volunteers asked members of Congress to protect kids from Big Tobacco by restricting flavors in tobacco products.
Tobacco use among youth is disturbingly high, Shaner said. In 2018, 27 percent of high school students used a tobacco product — including 20 percent who reported having used an e-cigarette.
Shaner said statistics indicate flavors play a role in youth use of tobacco products, with 80 percent of youth first using a flavored product and 96 percent of youth who ever tried an e-cigarette first using a flavored e-cigarette. Noting that roughly one-third of all cancer deaths are related to tobacco use, she said that by restricting flavors in tobacco products and helping to prevent youth use, Congress has the opportunity to reduce future cancer diagnoses.
“Cancer patients know all too well the devastating impact of cancer,” Shaner said. “When I visited Washington, D.C., I asked Representative Juan Vargas to put aside partisan politics and instead fight to bring an end to cancer. We can’t afford to let promising research go to waste, and when we have opportunities as a nation to prevent cancer through screenings and curbing youth tobacco use, and reduce suffering through palliative care, we must act.”
Shaner reported the ACS CAN Lobby Day culminated with an evening Lights of Hope ceremony in front of the Lincoln Memorial, featuring more than 40,000 lights lit in honor of cancer survivors or memorializing loved ones who lost their lives to the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.