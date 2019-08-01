The number of heat-related fatalities officially recognized by the state climbed to four.
Secretary of Public Health Caleb Cienfuegos said the most recent victim was a 78-year-old man from Mexicali.
According to the report, 16 people have been affected by heat-related illnesses so far during the season.
Of those, 12 reportedly suffered heat stroke and four had heat exhaustion.
Cienfuegos underlined the need to follow preventive measures like drinking plenty of water, avoiding sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and keeping an eye in children and elderly, as well as with outdoor workers.
POLL
Governor tanks in another poll
Another poll recently released showed Baja California Gov. Francisco Vega next to the last place among Mexican governors in terms of approval.
According to a survey conducted by Massive Caller, Vega is approved by 17.2 percent of poll respondents, just 0.2 percent point above Michoacán Gov. Silvano Aureoles of the Democratic Revolution Party.
Vega, who is the last state executive of Baja California from the National Action Party in three decades, is followed in the survey by Nuevo León Gov. Jaime Rodriguez, who ran as independent years ago.
In contrast, the governors with the highest approval rate are Yucatan's Mauricio Vila, a National Action Party member like Vega, as well as Quirino Ordaz of Sinaloa and Claudia Pavlovich of Sonora, both of former President Enrique Peña Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party.
Vega has lagged behind in Massive Caller's poll at least since March. However, Baja California Governor climbed to 20 percent by mid April and saw his approval ratings descend to 16.3 percent by the end of June.
The poll was conducted July 15 among 1,000 adults.
More than 43 percent of respondents nationwide said the issue of highest concern was insecurity and crime, while 29.2 percent said the major problem in their state was corruption and bad government.
Unemployment and poverty was the most important topic for 17.7 percent of respondents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State breaks record in murders
Last year, the state of Baja California broke its own record in terms of murders with 2,910 — the highest of the last three decades.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography recently released preliminary data of murders nationwide and by state.
The agency indicated that 35,946 homicides were reported last year, the highest since 1990.
Juan Manuel Hernández, who leads the State Public Safety Council, told La Voz newspaper the figures represent the lack of a comprehensive strategy to address the issue.
Hernandez said law enforcement agencies are not coordinated, and more than ever no signs of a solution is seen with a clear strategy.
He told the newspaper the climb in murders was apparently caused by foreign criminal organizations.
Hernandez expressed his concerns about the lack of coordination between outgoing and incoming administrations in terms of public safety.
Almost every day, Gov.-elect Jaime Bonilla holds meetings with federal agency representatives to discuss crime, although he holds no public office yet.
No state or municipal authorities are involved in those meetings.
Bonilla announced Tuesday the visit of Congresswoman Juanita Guerra Mena, who leads the Commission of Justice, to the state.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
