The first human case of West Nile Virus in seven years was reported here by state authorities.
Secretary of Public Health Caleb Cienfuegos said the patient is a 64-year-old man who resides in the Valle de Puebla area in southeastern Mexicali.
The patient had fever and other symptoms and was hospitalized. The man has already been released from the hospital.
With Saint Louis Encephalitis and West Nile Virus having been confirmed some mosquito pools in Imperial Valley, personnel of the Vector Program and the Epidemiology Oversight Program emphasized prevention and education activities.
Cienfuegos said 13 possible cases have been reported statewide this year, with only one confirmed.
West Nile Virus is transmitted to birds by the Culex mosquito that reproduces in water.
Four out of every five infected patients have minor symptoms that disappear within five days. However, in more serious cases patients might suffer loss of vision or even fall into coma.
Mosquitoes are more active between the end of summer and the start of autumn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homicide suspect apprehended
A man who allegedly killed a man last month in Mexicali Valley was apprehended by state police officers, the Attorney General's office said Tuesday.
José Manuel “Doe,” 35, aka “Teporrón” was wanted for his presumed connection to the July 10 murder of Guillermo Valencia Olguin.
The incident occurred at Colonias Nuevas, also known as Kilómetro 57.
The victim's relatives told authorities the day of the incident Olguin and the suspect had an argument for undisclosed causes.
The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen.
Relatives transported the injured man to a clinic in the neighboring town of Luis B. Sánchez, Sonora, to a Mexican Institute of Social Security clinic, where he succumbed to injuries.
The suspect was booked in Mexicali Prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Entrance forbidden to canyon area
The state Department of Civil Protection, which is in charge of emergency management, announced installation of several warning signs by the Tijuana Highway in order to forbid visitors and residents from entering the Cañón de Guadalupe area.
The agency said the signs were installed after people have been insisting on accessing the area.
The rescue group Aguiluchos was in charge of the signs, which have been shared on social media.
“Attention. During the period of May through September, the Cañón de Guadalupe remains CLOSED due to high temperatures,” the sign reads.
The area is south of Mount Signal.
Several reports have been made recently regarding people who had gotten lost in the area, which in turn has forced rescue and emergency personnel to work under harsh conditions.
— Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
