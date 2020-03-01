EL CENTRO — A woman hospitalized in Mexicali for what was suspected to be the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has tested negative for the disease, Imperial County Public Health Department announced in a release late Friday night.
The patient is an unidentified 28-year-old woman who is believed to reside in El Centro. She was considered a high risk because of her recent travels to Italy.
She has been hospitalized in Mexicali since symptoms began and remained in isolation until the results were received.
Meanwhile, health officials in the state of Washington have announced the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in the United States.
The patient was described as a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case, Washington state health officials said at a news conference.
The prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to declare a state of emergency on Saturday. He directed agencies in that state to use “all resources necessary” to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.
“We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus," Inslee said.
To date, there have been 10 COVID-19 cases confirmed in California, and none in Imperial County. The risk for Imperial County residents being infected remains low, the Imperial County Public Health Department said.
“We are pleased at the outcome of this case (in Mexicali) and would like to thank Baja California’s health officials for their ongoing communication and willingness to keep us updated throughout this investigation,” said Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday. “Our department will continue to work closely with state, federal and Baja California health officials to assess for COVID-19 in our community.”
Munday encouraged residents “to share facts, not fear” by staying properly informed. “Sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health and Imperial County Public Health can be relied on to provide timely and accurate information,” he said.
The health department’s epidemiology staff conducts surveillance for respiratory illnesses year-round, including Severe Acute Respiratory Infection surveillance at both El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Hospital. In addition, the department has shared information about screening patients with respiratory symptoms and documenting travel history with local hospitals, community clinics and healthcare providers.
For general information about COVID-19, the public can visit the Imperial County Public Health Department website at www.icphd.org or visit the California Deparment of Public Health website at www.cdph.ca.gov.
The public is encouraged to follow the ICPHD’s official social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter for the most updated information.
