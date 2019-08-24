BRAWLEY — Breastfeeding has been making a comeback in recent years, but not because it has gotten any easier. In fact, if anything, it’s gotten harder in some respects.
April Hale, a registered nurse and lactation consultant for Pioneers Memorial Hospital who has spent the majority of her 36 years in health care around mothers and their babies, said she believes the support system for nursing mothers isn’t what it was in generations past.
“Family structure has changed a lot,” she said. Fewer woman have intergenerational support from mothers and grandmothers due to distance and other factors. More women are working full time. And many women are raising children alone.
“There’s a need for role models,” Hale said. “Many of us are by ourselves. That’s a personal observation because I’ve been doing this so long.”
It was with this need in mind the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District held its second annual Love & Latch Breastfeeding Celebration Friday at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. About 20 mothers and even a few fathers turned up to share experiences, ask questions and find encouragement. The event corresponded to August being National Breastfeeding Month.
KYMA news anchor and reporter Jenny Day served as emcee for the event.
According to the California Department of Public Health, breastfeeding is the first step to a healthy life and forms a natural and lasting bond between the mother and child.
This message evidently has spread, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has noted a consistent upward trend from 2009 to 2016 in the numbers of women who at least tried breastfeeding their infant and those who breastfed exclusively through six months. Over that span, the former percentage increased from 76.1 to 83.8, while the latter jumped from 15.6 to 25.4.
Nevertheless, those positive trends still indicate the difficulty of sticking with breastfeeding long term. “Most mothers want to breastfeed but stop early due to a lack of ongoing support,” CDC said on its website.
The group that turned up at PMH on Friday represented mothers who, by and large, have found that support and were eager to offer it to others.
Janell Zinn, of Brawley, talked about how she found immediate help from Hale early on when she was having trouble nursing her daughter, Ava. Zinn added that another mother recommended having Ava checked for a lip tie or a tongue tie, conditions involving thickness or stiffness in the membranes behind the upper lip or below the tongue that can affect an infant’s ability to latch on. It turns out Ava had both.
A doctor was able to fix the problem with a very simple surgery, and Zinn has been able to breastfeed her daughter through her first year.
Another young mother, Petra Ortega, also of Brawley, talked about how she has set benchmarks for herself as she has breastfed son, Augustus Alarcon, 11 months. She said first she determined to stick with it for at least three months. Once she hit that milestone, she decided to go for six, and so on, until present day, when Ortega said, “I will breastfeed him as long as he’s interested and able.”
Kamiron Cason is four months into her second breastfeeding journey and observed that is quite different from the first. For instance, older son, Cole, now 2 ½, tended to want to stay latched on until he would fall asleep. Not so with her second son, Harvey, who more readily accepts a pacifier.
“I thought I knew everything about breastfeeding (after Cole),” Cason said, “and then with my second child, everything was different.”
Cason’s husband, Nick, was among the fathers present at Friday’s event, and has attended his wife’s appointments with Hale and other health care professionals.
Hale was highly complimentary of him and the other fathers in attendance. “I think having Dad’s support is really big,” she said.
National Breastfeeding Month has been celebrated each August since 2011 when it was first established by the U.S. Breastfeeding Committee. The annual campaign aims to bring awareness to the importance of breastfeeding both for newborns and their mothers.
