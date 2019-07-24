Today

Cloudy skies. Windy this morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 107F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.