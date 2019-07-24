BRAWLEY — Some local students will literally be breathing easier thanks to a new state law that will allow them to use asthma inhalers prescribed by doctors in Mexico at school.
AB 743 was authored 56th District Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and signed into law July 12 by Gov. Grant Newsom. It was spearheaded by Comité Civico del Valle, with support from Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, Westmorland Union Elementary School District, Calipatria Unified School District, Brawley Elementary School District, Calexico Unified School District, Meadows Union School District, and others.
The bill would require a school district to accept a written statement from a physician or surgeon detailing the name of the medication, method, amount and time schedules by which the medication is to be taken, and confirmation the student is able to self-administer inhaled asthma medication. It would also require specified written statements from the parent, foster parent or guardian of the student, including one releasing the school district and school personnel from civil liability if the self-administering pupil suffers an adverse reaction by taking the medication.
“AB 743 will remove a significant barrier blocking students from accessing their asthma medication while in school,” Garcia said. “One in five children living in Imperial County has asthma, and the region holds more than double the state’s rate of asthma-related emergency room visits. Due to the existing health disparities such as physician shortages, and the high cost of care, many of our families must travel across the border for health-care services. This measure will help address an urgent student health issue while we continue working with organizations such as Comité Civico del Valle to mitigate air pollution and achieve our clean air goals.”
“This was a silent crisis within our community,” said Esther Bejarano, health programs manager at Comité Civico del Valle.
Claudia Morales probably won’t be taking her two sisters off speed dial, but AB 743 lessens the likelihood she’d call because her son is having a respiratory emergency at school.
Morales is a special education teacher at Main Elementary School in Calexico and her 12-year-old son, Gael, like more than 15 percent of school-age children in the Imperial Valley, has asthma.
Morales has a SIMNSA health plan through the Imperial County Office of Education. It covers her family’s medical care when they see their physicians in Mexicali, including Gael’s allergist.
However, despite having purchased her health plan through the county and despite being a teacher herself, Morales received no slack when it came to her son’s inhaler — if it came from Mexico, it wasn’t allowed on school property.
So when Morales would get the inevitable calls from her son letting her know he was in respiratory distress, she’d have to scramble to find someone to help. She couldn’t leave her special needs students, and her husband frequently wasn’t available. That left her sisters to help her out by rushing over to Gael’s school and administering his medication.
At one point Morales said she instructed her son to sneak his inhaler in his backpack and use it when no one was looking. That worked for a time, until one of the kids blabbed, and mother and son were called into the principal’s office.
“It was very frustrating, because I know every moment counts,” Morales said. “This next year I won’t have to worry about that.”
“It seems a little silly that something so reasonable (as letting a child take prescribed asthma medication) has been such a heavy lift,” said ICOE Deputy Superintendent Amanda Brooke.
AB 743 would require that the written statement regarding the student’s asthma medication be provided in both English and Spanish, and it must include the name and contact information for the physician or surgeon.
The bill would also provide that a school nurse or other school personnel will not be subject to professional review, be liable in a civil action or be subject to criminal prosecution for their acts or omission relating to a pupil self-administering inhaled asthma medication in accordance with the written statement from the physician or surgeon. Likewise, the school cannot be held liable if a student using asthma medication in accordance with proper documentation suffers an adverse reaction.
Garcia said the new law recognizes the training and competence of doctors on south of the border and increases access to health care for residents in border communities.
