EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Local Health Authority Commission Wednesday identified nine local nonprofit organizations that have been selected to participate in capacity building training over the next several months.
The training, which will take place from October through May, is aimed at strengthening organizational ability to identify root causes of community health issues, enhance organizational ability to sustain funding, and cultivate empowering work environments and successful partnerships.
Organizations chosen for the training were Children’s Foundation of the Imperial Valley, Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, Spread the Love Charity, University of California Desert Research and Extension Center, Imperial Valley Food Bank, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial County, Calexico Wellness Center, Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center and Sure Helpline Center.
The training will be led by Environmental Financing Center West, an organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable populations and building community capacity internationally.
The nonprofits were encouraged to apply from July 3 to Aug. 13, the Imperial County Local Health Authority and the Imperial County Public Health Department said in a joint release. Afterward, the release explained, the applications followed a formal evaluation process conducted by a five-member evaluation committee.
The nonprofits were selected based on their ability to describe their impact, commitment and readiness to participate in the training. They were also evaluated on their alignment with the Imperial County Community Health Improvement Plan.
Additionally, the representatives selected by the nonprofits were evaluated on their experience and demonstration of leading change within their own organization.
“This training provides an enormous opportunity for our local nonprofits to help them expand their outreach to different sectors of our population,” LHA Commission Chair Lee Hindman said. “We are investing in the growth of these organizations and their ability to sustain their current and future health improvement efforts in Imperial County.”
The local training will consist of in-person workshops, online class meetings and one-on-one site visits. Through this training, nonprofits will increase their knowledge and expertise in new concepts that can help to better achieve their impact. Participants will also be able to implement actionable tools and resources into their own organizations.
Additionally, the nonprofits will be awarded a stipend of up to $10,000 for their participation in all the scheduled training events. These stipends are funded by the Local Health Authority Commission.
For more information on this initiative, contact Vanessa Ryckman, Imperial County Local Health Authority analyst, by email at VanessaRyckman@co.imperial.ca.us or by phone at (442) 265-1381.
For more information about the Local Health Authority, EFCWest, or training details, visit www.localhealthauthority.org
