Pioneers Calexico clinic hosts ribbon-cutting

CALEXICO — Dozens of dignitaries gathered on Wednesday here for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently expanded and renovated Pioneers Calexico Health Center.
The $4 million project resulted in the addition of 1,600 square feet of new space and the renovation of 7,600 square feet of the center’s existing space.
The project has allowed for the expansion of pediatric care on a full-time basis, as well as orthopedic services being offered on a part-time basis by a visiting surgeon, officials said.
The expansion is largely owed to the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Board of Director’s response to the community’s call for improved services, said Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis.
“We talked about making sure we remained committed to the city of Calexico and all of its needs for health care, like many parts of the Valley” Lewis said.
The clinic, located at 450 E. Birch St., has been in operation since 2004, and was outfitted with a new parking lot, patient drop-off and pick-up zone and entrance on 10th Street, as well.
It now has a total of 30 exam rooms divided among its primary care clinic, pediatric clinic and express clinic that will allow providers to serve additional patients, said Dr. Clara Padron-Spence, family physician and the clinic’s medical director.
The old facility was aging and cramped and hardly provided health care providers with the space needed to work or grow, Padron-Spence said.
Its expansion is also expected to allow the district to continue to accommodate more healthcare providers with different specialties, she said.
“We have a great structure, now we really need to work on the inside,” Padron-Spence said. “We really need to step up our game.”
Construction of the expansion project had gotten underway in January 2018 and had been split into three phases, officials previously said during its groundbreaking.
Phase one consisted of parking lot and driveway improvements, along with the installation of additional utility connections. Additional rooms and a new lobby entrance were added during phase two, with the remodeling and re-roofing of the existing clinic space occurring last.
PMHD Board President Maria Aguilera thanked her fellow board members for having unanimously supported the construction project.
“We hope that this will show you that are we committed to work on your health care,” Aguilera said.
While acknowledging that rural areas such as Calexico often are lacking in medical services, Mayor Bill Hodge said that Pioneers’ $4 million investment was a much-welcome addition to the city.
“Pioneers’ contribution to enhancing the health and quality of life is highly appreciated among our community,” Hodge said. “This health center will save lives and help the community that is in dire need of services such as this.”
Likewise, county Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar said the closure of the former hospital in 1995 created a shortage of health care services in the city and placed its residents at a great disadvantage. The clinic and its recent expansion has helped alleviate that situation.
“The infrastructure that Pioneers brings to the table and the health care and the commitment that they provide our community should be commended,” Escobar said.
The center on average serves about 23,000 patients a year, an official said.
As someone who has been affiliated with the district since 2007 and had previously worked at its Brawley and El Centro sites, Dr. Saima Khan said that it was not uncommon to encounter Calexico residents seeking care at those locations.
Khan, a pediatrician, said she now expects the Calexico pediatric clinic’s seven exam rooms to better serve those patients who previously had to travel out of town for care.
With the inconvenience of driving afar having been recently removed for many patients, Khan said she will now focus on further improving patient satisfaction.
“My goal is to reduce wait times for patients to less than an hour,” she said.
