EL CENTRO — Authorities in Mexicali have reported the first suspected case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.
The patient is an unidentified 28-year-old woman who is believed to reside in El Centro. She is considered a high risk because of her recent travels to Italy.
Baja California State Secretary of Health Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico said a blood sample was sent to Mexico’s National Institute of Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference (INDRE), which will issue the results in the next days.
He said the patient's health status is stable.
Pérez Rico said that since January, there have been medical care protocols for COVID-19 put into place at the state’s general hospitals. They already have designated areas to receive patients and maintain appropriate isolation.
Meanwhile, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in Solano County, Calif. The individual has no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual.
Despite this recent finding, the risk of getting COVID-19 in the United States remains low, said the Imperial County Public Health Department in a release.
Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said Imperial County Public Health officials continue to work closely with state and federal agencies to assess for COVID-19 in the community. Additionally, the health department’s strong partnership with Baja California Health officials allows it to stay informed regarding the status of COVID-19 in Mexicali as well. To date, there have been nine confirmed cases in California.
There have been no COVID-19 associated deaths in the United States.
“As this situation progresses, most will encounter a lot of information related to COVID-19 on social media, television and other sources,” Munday said. “As you seek out ways to best protect yourself and your loved ones, please consider the source of the information you’re receiving. Sources such as the CDC, California Department of Public Health and Imperial County Public Health Department are continuing to monitor the situation, are regularly updating their information, and can be relied on to provide timely and accurate information.”
The health department’s epidemiology staff conducts enhanced surveillance for respiratory illnesses year-round, including Severe Acute Respiratory Infection surveillance at the two local hospitals. In addition, the department has shared information about screening patients with respiratory symptoms and documenting travel history with local hospitals, community clinics, and healthcare providers.
The Imperial County Public Health Department recommends the following steps as best practices to prevent respiratory illness:
• Wash hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover mouth when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For general information about COVID-19, the public can visit the Imperial County Public Health Department website at www.icphd.org or visit the California Department of Public Health website at www.cdph.ca.gov. The public is encouraged to follow the department’s official social media platforms for the most updated information.
