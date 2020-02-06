Residents voice health-care concerns at forum

BRAWLEY — Residents here had the opportunity to voice their opinions on how local health care could be improved during a town-hall forum Wednesday evening.
The forum, which was held at Hidalgo Society Hall, was organized by Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
After a brief presentation by Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis that showcased the services PMHD currently offers, those in attendance were given a chance to speak to district officials.
Lewis and other staff on hand acknowledged each speaker and responded to questions and concerns.
The issues residents raised were noted by the district’s administrative team, and will be reviewed for consideration.
PMHD Board President Maria Garcia-Aguilera explained that the feedback collected during Wednesday’s forum lets the district know how it can improve its services.
“Whatever information we get from anybody — suggestions, ideas — will benefit the whole community,” Garcia-Aguilera said, as the district serves communities throughout Imperial County.
PMHD has continued to hold forums similar to Wednesday’s as a way to give local residents, especially those unable to attend a regular district board meeting, a chance to have their voices heard.
The district usually organizes four of these types of forums a year at various locations throughout the county.
Wednesday’s was the first of this year, and three others will take place in other cities in the county, PMHD’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs Frank Salazar said.
“Today’s town hall forum had a very good, robust crowd compared to other ones,” Salazar said. “We, as a health care district, need to know what’s going on in Brawley and the rest of the county in order to improve services. Maybe we’re not going in the right direction, (or) maybe they don’t want certain services or clinics, so it’s our job to go out and go to every community we can.”
Wednesday’s forum had a mixture of compliments for the district and concerns.
One woman in attendance explained that for families who go to check on a loved one hospitalized at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, usually only one member is allowed in, while the others are “left clueless.”
The woman suggested there should be some type of liaison to provide the other families members with updates on how their loved one is doing.
Additionally, the woman suggested having a security guard at the hospital’s new maternity ward, just in case any unauthorized visitors attempt to steal a newborn.
With the increase in services offered at the hospital, a guest in attendance asked if the hospital has any plans to increase its parking spaces.
CEO Lewis said that parking is an issue at the hospital, and the district is developing some ideas to create more parking spaces.
Brawley resident Cassie Hamlin expressed how she was not pleased with how the hospital went about treating her 7-year-old daughter after her daughter got bit by a rattlesnake last year.
Hamlin said that the doctor and nurses helping to treat her daughter were not properly trained on how to care for the snakebite.
“It was a nightmare and very scary,” Hamlin said. “I’m not saying everybody needs to be trained, but nurses take training classes all year long. So to add one more training class, what’s wrong with that?”
Brawley resident Rusty Garcia complimented the district on how well the hospital has treated his family members when they’re under its care.
“They treat you with dignity,” Garcia said. “It’s a sense of, you matter, and you’re not just a number.”
Specifically, the comments provided by residents during Wednesday’s forum will be implemented into the district’s annual growth strategy.
“We do follow up,” Garcia-Aguilera said. “It might not happen the next day, because everything needs planning. We work on it as a time permits, and as a funds permit.”
Salazar noted that, in 2018, PMHD held a town-hall forum, similar to Wednesday’s, at City Hall in Calexico. Residents there voiced their concerns about wanting more orthopedic and pediatric services.
“Fast forward to Feb. 19, 2020, which is just a few weeks away, we will have a ribbon cutting in Calexico due to the fact of that town hall forum that happened in 2018,” Salazar said. “We heard what the people were saying. We’re now putting it into action, and it is now a reality.”
