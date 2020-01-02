Upcoming blood drive to benefit local cancer patient

EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley is being called upon to help one of its own.
Longtime Valley resident Joshua Holmes, 30, has been battling a rare form of cancer for the past three years, and, after recent treatment, is in need of blood.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16, El Centro Regional Medical Center will be holding a community blood drive in honor of Holmes at the ECRMC Outpatient Center, 385 W. Main St.
The drive will be conducted by LifeStream Blood Bank in one of its bloodmobiles parked outside the center.
In March 2017, Holmes was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that approximately 20 people are diagnosed with every year.
Recently, due to his chemotherapy, Holmes has had a low count in blood platelets.
“Dangerously low,” Holmes’ mother, Rose Holmes, said. “Our platelets protect us from bleeding out.”
A low platelet count can lead to serious blood loss, and has caused Holmes to be denied a needed blood transfusion recently.
Making platelets not easily accessible is the fact they have a shelf life of about five days.
Platelets will be extracted from blood collected during the upcoming drive. Any blood not used for Holmes will be used by LifeStream locally, making Jan. 16 a true community blood drive.
Born in Ridgecrest, Holmes and his family moved to the Valley when he was about 3 years old.
After attending Seeley School, he graduated in 2008 from Southwest High School, where he excelled in basketball and football.
The former Southwest Eagle then took his basketball talents to Imperial Valley College and played there for two years.
During his last semester at the junior college, Holmes found out he was going to have a daughter — a decision that would fuel his passion for higher education.
While Holmes did receive scholarship offers from a variety of schools, he did not want to be far away from his daughter and chose to attend the main campus at San Diego State University in San Diego.
During the last semester of his senior year at the university, Holmes went to the hospital due to chest pains, which turned out to be symptoms of the rare cancer.
Even when the disease caused Holmes to be confined to a hospital bed, he kept moving forward.
Completing schoolwork while being in and out of the hospital for treatment became a matter of habit for Holmes. He spent 30 consecutive days working on assignments from his hospital bed, being released just two days before his graduation.
The effects of the cancer sometimes required Holmes to use a wheelchair, although Holmes proudly walked alongside his SDSU classmates in May 2017, graduating with two degrees from the university.
Throughout his past three years of treatment, Holmes has had to travel to different treatment centers in San Diego, Georgia and Arizona.
Holmes’ mother has “absolutely” noticed the positive effects the treatments have had on her son.
“When he got diagnosed, he was basically in chronic pain constantly, 24 hours a day,” she said. “He still has pain, but it’s not like it was before, where it was just completely out of control.”
Holmes has had to receive blood platelets on a weekly basis. Medical staff recently advised Holmes’ family that hosting a blood drive would be beneficial for the 30-year-old in order to continue his treatment.
Holmes’ family reached out to the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial counties in December in order to possibly organize a drive.
Sylvia Preciado-Platero, Red Cross Imperial Valley Service Center manager, suggested to Holmes’ family that an easier, quicker option would be to host a drive through LifeStream and ECRMC.
Preciado-Platero and Holmes’ mother are longtime friends, as both of their sons are childhood friends and grew up together.
Coincidentally, the same day Holmes’ family approached her, Preciado-Platero ran into ECRMC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward and marketing and events coordinator Richard Morales at an event.
“I told them about Josh, who has this very rare cancer, and I told them the family needs help with a blood drive,” Preciado-Platero said. “Dr. Adolphe, without any hesitation, said, ‘We’re doing it. Richard, take care of it.’ By the next day, everything was organized.”
Preciado-Platero said she hopes that the upcoming drive brings awareness to the importance of donating blood.
“This is what I would’ve done for any of our neighbors in need,” she said. “It could’ve been somebody I didn’t know personally, and I would’ve mentioned it to Adolphe and Richard. So now we have this blood drive that is happening, and maybe for some folks, it will be the first time they donate.”
ECRMC hosts blood drives frequently, but hosting them in honor of a particular community member “doesn’t happen very often,” Morales explained.
However, when it does happen, it benefits the hospital in two ways: 1. It helps the patient, and 2. It raises awareness of the importance of donating blood.
“It’s something very positive,” Morales said. “It demonstrates and shows that we truly are here for our community. We’re here to help, and we’re here to support.”
The upcoming drive had an initial goal of 25 registration slots. As of Tuesday, 24 slots of those had already been filled. LifeStream has already planned to bring in more resources to take in as many donors as possible during the drive.
While walk-ins are accepted, those interested in donating are encouraged to pre-register online at www.LStream.org or by calling (800) 879-4484. When signing up online, use the code “REPLHOLJ” to give Holmes credit for the donation.
Holmes’ mother was extremely satisfied by how quickly the drive was organized.
“I was in tears because it meant a lot to me that we could depend on our community,” she said. “Sometimes when you go through something like this, you get secluded from your community because no one knows what to say or how they can help. To see our community do this, it means the world to us.”
In addition to helping her son, Rose said she hopes the drive raises awareness within the local community on the importance of donating blood.
“We’re hoping to encourage people to be regular donors,” she said. “You don’t realize how vital it (blood) is to you unless you’ve gone through it.”
Holmes currently lives with his family in El Centro, and he and his family plan to be present during the drive. He explained that seeing his home community supporting him during his time of need has served as inspiration.
“It feels great just because I know I’m not alone,” he said. “It shows there are a lot of people that care for me. And I can’t be any more thankful.”
During a phone interview Tuesday, Holmes was in good spirits, but spoke in a slow, weakened tone due to his treatment.
“It’s still going,” he said. “And I’m still fighting.”
