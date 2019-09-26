Beginning Oct. 23, a community health services educator will be available Wednesdays at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center to provide asthma prevention education and self-management assistance.
The program is part of a partnership between the Calipatria Unified School District and Comite Civico del Valle. Services are free to the public and will be available in English and Spanish.
The certified community health services educator will be at the resource center from 2 to 4 p.m.
To register, contact Maria Nava-Froelich at (760) 348-2116 or the Comite Civico del Valle at (760) 351-8761.
EL CENTRO
Items reported stolen
Multiple items were reported stolen at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday from an unsecured vehicle, the El Centro police call logs stated. The value of items totaled about $1,800 and included a knife, wind meter, binoculars and checkbook, the call logs stated.
Attempted theft reported
A male subjected allegedly swung at a store employee during an attempt to steal beer from Dollar General at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, the El Centro police call logs stated. A description of the suspect was provided to police.
Student’s phone confiscated
A Southwest High student who was reportedly taking pictures of other students without their consent was suspended and their phone confiscated at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday after a search of the phone by authorities allegedly revealed “questionable” content, the El Centro police call logs stated.
—Julio Morales, jmorales@ivpressonline.com
Shuttle bus impounded
El Centro Police Department had a shuttle bus towed away Monday afternoon after it was determined to be operating with proper registration and license.
According to police logs, the bus was stopped at an undisclosed location about 12:45 p.m. because it had no license plate.
Records indicated the bus, a white 2009 Chevy El Dorado, had a registration that had been expired for more than six months.
The driver was cited and released for driving without proper vehicle registration.
After EPCD towed the bus, it was entered into the department’s Stolen Vehicle System.
SVS is where the department logs all vehicles identified as “stolen, recovered, towed, impounded and seized,” ECPD Cmdr. Aaron Reel explained via email.
IMPERIAL
Marine Band 'The Prresident's Own' to appear at IVC
“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will be appearing at Imperial Valley College next month for the first time in a decade.
The Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. Founded in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. president since John Adams. Known as “The President’s Own” since the days of Thomas Jefferson, the Marine Band’s mission is to provide music for the president of the United States and the commandant of the Marine Corps.
The band is scheduled to perform a free concert at IVC’s DePaoli Sports Complex, 380 E. Aten Road, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Although the concert is free, tickets are required. Free tickets will be available starting Oct. 1 (limit four per request) by visiting https://marineband.ticketleap.com.
Seating is general admission and ticket holders must be seated by 2:45 p.m., or else tickets become void. Unclaimed seats or voided tickets will become open to an expected overflow crowd of non-ticketed individuals.
In the style of the band’s 17th Director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891, Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig has chosen a diverse mix of selections — from traditional band repertoire and Sousa marches to instrumental solos and a salute to the Armed Forces.
“We always try to highlight music on our programs that celebrates the region we are visiting, whether it be marches that provide a connection or folk music that might be associated with certain areas of the country,” said Fettig. “We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage.”
After Sousa left the Marine Band in 1892, “The President’s Own” made only five tours — 1901, 1907, 1911, 1912, and 1915 — before traveling yearly between 1920 and 1931. The band suspended its tours during the Depression years of 1932 to 1934, but took to the road again in 1935 and continued until 1942. During World War II, the band played many additional performances in Washington, D.C., and at the White House to boost wartime morale. The Marine Band’s national concert tours resumed in 1946 and have continued every year since.
By the end of the 2019 tour, the Marine Band will have traveled more than 2,000 miles along the West Coast, performing 28 concerts in five states, with stops in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona.
SALTON SEA
New Salton Sea Assistant Secretary appointed
Arturo Delgado, 48, of Palm Desert, has been appointed assistant secretary for Salton Sea policy at the California Natural Resources Agency.
Delgado has served as Salton Sea program manager at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2018. He served in several positions for the U.S. Forest Service, including as district ranger at the San Bernardino National Forest from 2013 to 2018, acting deputy forest supervisor for Six Rivers National Forest in 2017, special assistant to the regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region in 2015 and multiple positions at the Angeles National Forest from 2010 to 2013, including supervisory wildlife biologist and acting forest resource officer.
Delgado held several positions at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 1997 to 2010, including senior environmental scientist, environmental scientist, principle investigator and fish and wildlife scientific assistant.
Delgado earned a Master of Science degree in biological conservation from California State University, Sacramento.
This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $141,156. Delgado is a Democrat.
—Tom Bodus, tbodus@ivpressonline.com
