EL CENTRO – In coordination with the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) Board of Trustees, UC San Diego Health announced Wednesday, April 12, that Pablo Velez, R.N., Ph.D., has been appointed by UC San Diego Health as ECRMC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Friday, April 17, according to a press release from ECRMC.
"Reporting to UC San Diego Health CEO Patty Maysent, Velez will oversee day-to-day operational, clinical and financial management of ECRMC, leading UC San Diego Health’s overall efforts to support the strategic and operational plan that was announced on Thursday, February 27, to stabilize and financially bolster ECRMC, as well as the greater network of Imperial County hospitals," the release reads.
“Pablo has a strong track record of leading, developing and implementing strategic and operational initiatives that meet the needs of patients, physicians, nurses, team members and communities,” said Patty Maysent, UC San Diego Health CEO, in the press release. “This is an important step in El Centro Regional Medical Center’s path forward and we have every confidence that Pablo’s proven leadership will play a critical part in our ongoing efforts to preserve and expand care, coverage and capabilities for Imperial Valley.”
According to the release, most recently, Velez served as chief executive officer and senior vice president at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, a 449-bed hospital with the largest array of health care services in San Diego’s South Bay. Employing more than 2,000 staff and maintaining privileges with nearly 600 affiliated physicians, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is the largest health care provider and one of the largest private employers in South County. Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center is part of Sharp Healthcare, a not-for profit integrated regional health system located in San Diego, comprising four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, two affiliated medical groups and a health plan, per the release.
"Velez brings more than four decades of healthcare experience to ECRMC, including over 25 years of experience in clinical care, healthcare administration and patient care in border communities," the release reads. Velez is fluent in both English and Spanish.
According to the release, Velez he started at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center as a nurse manager in Intermediate Care Services in 1996. Velez began his career as a nurse manager in the Acute Neurology and Neurobehavioral Units of Boston VA Medical Center and has worked at other healthcare institutions, including West Roxbury VA Medical Center and Massachusetts Bay Community College. He holds a PhD in nursing from the University of San Diego, an master's degree in nursing operations and clinical care from the University of Massachusetts, as well as bachelor's in nursing from the University of Puerto Rico, per the release.
“Pablo has well over two decades of highly relevant experience working with Sharp Chula Vista providing care to border communities," Martha Cardenas-Singh, El Centro Mayor, said in the release. "He has proven himself to be a leader who will understand the unique needs of our community and bring a fresh perspective to ECRMC during this important time,” she said.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am pleased to welcome Pablo to El Centro Regional Medical Center,” Tomás Oliva, President of the Board of Trustees for ECRMC, said.
“I am delighted that ECRMC’s next leader is someone with a deep understanding of the day-to-day realities of caring for patients,” Christian Tomaszewski, Chief Medical Officer of ECRMC, said in the press release. “I look forward to working with Pablo to help our doctors, nurses and team members continue delivering quality care to Imperial Valley.”
Velez will work with and leverage UC San Diego Health’s expertise and capabilities to bolster ECRMC’s oncology and cardiology services, expand access to life-saving clinical trials and bring reliable radiology and imaging services to Imperial Valley. Velez is a UC San Diego Health employee, per the release.
"As a long-time partner of ECRMC, UC San Diego Health is committed to continuing collaboration with local and regional organizations to determine the best path forward for ECRMC and the community it serves. This includes exploring the creation of a single health system for the entire County, including but not limited to ECRMC, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District, with coordinated medical and surgical services, lower administrative costs, and possibly shared electronic health records," the release reads.
