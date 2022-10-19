HEBER – The Heber Public Utility District will hold its annual Heber Fall Fiesta on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. at Margarito “Tito” Huerta Jr. Park, located at 1165 S. Palm Avenue in Heber and will include live mariachi musicians, free carnival games, car show, a beer garden and great food.
The “Dia de los Muertos” themed event features a parade on Hawk Avenue, starting at Heber Avenue, and ending at Tito Huerta Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m.
The Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) has partnered with our local nonprofit organization, Proyecto Heber, who will be hosting a car show with car clubs from all over the Imperial Valley, Mexicali, San Diego, and Coachella.
Once again, the HPUD has teamed up with Southwest High School Band and Orchestra to create the biggest haunted maze in the Imperial Valley. “The Night of the Living Dead @ Heber” will lead participants through tunnels of fear, where they may encounter many undead creatures like Pennywise the clown, Jason, Freddy, and a few “undead zombie friends.” Our haunted maze will lead participants through Hawkins and the Upside Down World, and dare they walk past Vecna from Stranger Things! Entry is $5 and all proceeds to go to the Southwest High School Band and Orchestra. “Night of the Living Dead @ Heber” will be located at the Little League field of Tito Huerta Park, starting at dark.
The HPUD is also sponsoring an authentic Dia de Los Muertos community Altar. The Day of the Dead Alter will receive a blessing from Deacon Sergio Hernandez at 7 p.m. during the fiesta.
The community altar will be open to the public every night starting on Saturday, Oct. 29 through Tuesday, Nov. 2. The public is encouraged to stop by the altar and place photographs of loved ones to honor them and celebrate the Day of the Dead.
HPUD will also provide free carnival games for children, including hayrides, ring toss, plinko, and many more. Each time a child plays a game they get a free treat or a prize.
The event will include over 20 food vendors, selling carne asada tacos, fish tacos, and desserts. Proyecto Heber will host a beer garden with a variety of beers. Local craft vendors will also be selling various items at the event.
Live performances will include Maribel Puentes, Las Flores del Valle Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi Aurora de Calexico, local singer-songwriter José Martinez, and our featured performer, Alidados Norteño, playing music which includes waltz, cumbia, polka, bolero, and ranchera style dance music.
For questions or additional information please contact Heber Public Utility District General Manager, Ms. Laura Fischer, by phone at (760) 482-2440. The Heber Public Utility District is located at 1078 Dogwood Road, Suite 102, in Heber.
