HEBER – Joined by school board members and staff members of the Heber Elementary School District and the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District (ICAPCD), Jeremy Nielson, Director of Maintenance, Operations & Transportation for HESD and Belen Lopez, Air Pollution Control Officer for ICAPCD cut the commemorative ribbon on the newest Assembly Bill 617 investment.
According to a press release from Heber Elementary School District, the $366,000 grant from the ICAPCD paved a new parking pad and bus drop off zone. The new pad creates a space that can now be used as a safe bus loading zone while reducing pollution creating matter.
The ribbon was cut on the finished parking lot on Monday, April 3, according to the press release.
“This parking lot will help keep children healthy by reducing particulate matter in the air that causes asthma and allergies – keeping kids in school,” Tony Sandoval, HESD school board trustee, said in the release. “I’m appreciative of our partners for this project, including the Air Pollution Control District and the AB 617 Committee.”
In 2017, the California Air Resources Board through AB 617 established the Community Protection Program to reduce air pollution exposure in communities that are most impacted, the release reads. The program aims to accomplish this through community participation and localized air pollution strategies.
Earlier this year, the ICAPCD received authorization from CARB to establish a community emissions reduction program and a community air monitoring plan for a second part of the county. Known as the “North End Phase 1 Community,” the plan will cover the Brawley-Westmorland-Calipatria corridor and will seek to establish programs similar to the ones in place since 2018 for the Calexico-Heber-El Centro corridor.
“(This) ribbon-cutting, the second in the last 30 days, has resulted from key collaborations amongst different agencies and stakeholders,” Sandoval said. “I’m beyond excited that together we’re able to continue to deliver improved facilities and programs for Heber kids.”
“Signed into law in 2017, AB 617 was co-authored by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (CA-36) to establish a program that would measure and combat air pollution at the neighborhood level – in the communities most impacted,” according to the release.
