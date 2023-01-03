High-speed chase, gunpoint, ends at Bucklin Park

EL CENTRO – A high-speed chase incident where multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a reckless driver ended with the person willfully exiting their after being surrounded by various officers at gunpoint Saturday afternoon here at Bucklin Park.
According to El Centro police logs, ECPD assisted an outside agency around 12:33 p.m. on December 31 in pursuing white Audi sedan as it was seen recklessly driving on the highway.
The driver was seen traveling at fast speeds with a dog in the driver's lap, an eyewitness posted on Facebook.
Per ECPD logs, the driver was driving near the northbound Imperial Avenue and Interstate 8 exit when ECPD began assisting the California Highway Patrol in the pursuit. The pursuit continued onto Cypress and Aurora drives, ending at the south parking lot of Bucklin Park.
The driver was identified in ECPD logs only as a female, though a couple of eyewitnesses heard the name "Nicole" being shouted at the driver, as she did not want to exit her car as law officers ordered her to do so, per the logs.
Per one eye witness, the driver was in her car 15 to 20 minutes before acquiescing to the officers and exiting the vehicle. The witness said at least one officer had a rifle pointed at the driver before she exited the car.
The driver was searched by a female CHP officer after exiting the car, per the logs, and ECPD considered the incident handled. ECPD logs did not note whether the driver was arrested.
The CHP El Centro Area office was contacted regarding more information but were unable to respond by early press time during the New Year's Day holiday.
An eyewitness said that no one was hurt during the incident.
