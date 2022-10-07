IMPERIAL – The Humane Society of Imperial County (HSIC)’s Woof-O-Ween event promises to be loads of owner-pet-and-family fun, but event organizers also hope it will forward the HSIC’s efforts at raising funds to help do more than “put Band-Aids” on the county pet shelter.
The Humane Society’s largest annual fundraiser event will be held Saturday, October 8, at Fitness Oasis Health Club & Spa in Imperial from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., said Fitness Oasis owner and HSIC Board President, Dalia Rodriguez. The 2022 Woof-O-Ween marks the first time the event has been held since 2019, she said.
The family-friendly event will include food vendors, kids’ games, an inflatable bounce house, “big” raffles with gift baskets, a cake walk, live music from a local pet-loving mariachi band, horse rides for all ages, a photo booth, Zombie Zumba dance, and the event-signature “Doggie Costume Contest.” Admission to the event is free.
The Woof-O-Ween is also held “to raise awareness of the plight of the Humane Society,” Rodriguez said.
“Unfortunately we have a lot of stray animals: We have to feed them, take them to the vet, provide shelter for them, so we need the community’s help,” she said.
HSIC Executive Director, Devon Apodaca, said the current climate in California since the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of owners “getting rid of their pets,” turning them over to shelters all across the state.
“This year specifically we have more animals that we have had in the last 10 years because of the way the world is right now,” Apodaca said. “We have animals coming in all day, every day.”
Apodaca said all of southern California is in “massive crisis mode for animals,” with California currently being “one of the highest kill states in the nation because of so many people getting rid of their pets right now.”
With the current Imperial County pet shelter facility only having 22 kennels with a normal capacity of 80 animals at one time, Apodaca said people turning in pets from not just Imperial but San Diego and Los Angeles counties – as well as from other states – is inundating the local Human Society.
Apodaca said the HSIC is currently housing about 200 animals, with kennels cramped to 5 to 10 dogs in them each.
“We have cats in crates stacked atop of each other to the walls and ceilings,” he said. “Because we’ve been so impacted and inundated with unwanted animals we don’t have room.”
Due to the crowds of cats and dogs, Apodaca said the Humane Society’s monthly operational costs have skyrocketed.
“We’re constantly having to make rescue calls and take animals to the vet across the border [at lower cost] with who we work with,” he said. “Vaccines alone are over $4,000 a month … With medical expenses we owe about $6,000 to $7,000.”
To curtail the over-crowding, the HSIC is hoping to not only meet but exceed their $5,000 fundraising goal for the Woof-O-Ween event.
Any funds raised over the goal will go towards their “Capital Campaign” to build a whole new pet shelter facility for Imperial County, in hopes that it will solve the over-crowding issue so as to not have to euthanize animals and keep to their promise made in 2014, Apodaca said.
Those construction costs also keep rising, Rodriguez said.
The HSIC is working with both the City of El Centro and a contractor from San Diego in hopes of getting started on the new facility once enough funds are raised, but the cost-bar keeps moving.
Apodaca said local Humane Society has about $1 million saved towards the construction project, but the total cost of the facility will be somewhere between $3 million to $6 million.
Rodriguez said the HSIC needs to raise at least $3 million to begin construction.
“It’s something that’s never been done in the Imperial Valley before,” Apodaca said. “It’s a big project … and our community desperately needs it.”
Apodaca and Rodriguez both said the Humane Society of Imperial County does not receive any state or federal funding to run the local pet shelter, so it “relies totally on the community” for funding.
“At this point the fundraiser is helping us to make sure that animals stay alive; it’s not only a fundraiser but a life-saving event, if you will,” Apodaca said, “so hopefully we can exceed our goal.”
“You don’t have to have a dog, you can just come to support the HSIC because it’s fun to see everyone dressed up,” Rodriguez said.
“It’s from 7 to 10 p.m. but you can come by whatever time you want,” she said. “Just come support us.”
For more information on the Humane Society of Imperial County’s Woof-O-Ween, call (760) 355-8888. Fitness Oasis Health Club & Spa is located at 504 W. Aten Road in Imperial.
