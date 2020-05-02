EL CENTRO — Imperial County Office of Education stepped out of its usual sphere Thursday to help local childcare providers remain in operation.
ICOE gave away approximately 125 “Essential Bags” to local family childcare providers and private childcare centers.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a majority of these service providers have had difficulty finding and purchasing the necessary cleaning and sanitizing materials required to operate.
Each “Essential Bag” contained a bottle of cleanser, Clorox bleach, disinfectant, a diaper changing paper roll and a box of latex gloves. A packet of instructions, such as how to make face masks; homemade Clorox wipes, and hand sanitizer, also was included in each bag.
Staff distributed these bags from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at ICOE’s main facility on Sperber Road.
Distribution of the bags followed social distancing guidelines, as recipients drove down the distribution line and staff placed each bag into each vehicle.
Recipients were contacted beforehand. Individuals who received bags included licensed family childcare providers and staff at private childcare centers.
There are about 300 family childcare providers registered with ICOE. Out of ICOE’s 64 private childcare centers throughout the county, eight are currently open.
ICOE’s Vivian Yacopi explained that, during the ongoing pandemic, these family childcare providers and those who work at the childcare centers aren’t recognized as essential workers.
This means these workers aren’t given priority by stores to purchase needed products.
Thursday’s event was done in an attempt to give leverage to those childcare providers, she said.
Yacopi is a manager for ICOE’s Early Care and Education Program. She oversees ECEP’s Resource and Referral program.
Thursday’s event was organized and funded by the Resource and Referral Program and Imperial County First 5.
