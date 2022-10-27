IMPERIAL COUNTY — Visit the Long-Range Transportation Booth at Three Community Events – in Heber on October 29 and Holtville and Brawley on November 5, according to a press release.
The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) is preparing an update to the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). The LRTP will identify transportation priorities, funding, and policies necessary to move Imperial County forward for the next 30 years.
Goals of the LRTP are to improve multimodal mobility, or different ways to get around in the county, such as improved roadways to make transportation of people and goods more efficient, increased bus routes, more pedestrian and bike paths, and increased rideshare options. Having more transportation choices means greater access to jobs and opportunities leading to greater overall prosperity for the Valley.
Community members are invited to share their opinions about transportation needs and a range of transportation improvements, including safety enhancements, that will provide future direction for policy makers such as elected officials, and city and county agencies.
There will be opportunities for the community to visit the ICTC Long-Range Transportation Plan booth at three upcoming outreach events for free giveaways and information.
The ICTC booth will be located at the following events:
Heber Fall Festival: Saturday, October 29, at 4 p.m. Tito Huerta Park, 1165 Palm Avenue, in Heber.
Holtville Farmers Market & Street Fair: Saturday, November 5, at 11 a.m. following the annual Veterans Day Parade at Holt Park, 121 W. 5th St., in Holtville.
Brawley Cattle Call Chili Cook-off: Saturday, November 5, at 5 p.m. on Main Street and Plaza Park, in Brawley.
“A Long-Range Transportation Plan pays close attention to pedestrians’ safety, efficient public transportation, and cost-effective, and environmentally sound, transportation of goods,” said Virginia Mendoza, project manager for the ICTC.
“At these events, we look forward to hearing directly from the community so we can create a plan that meets the needs of Valley residents," she said.
More About the Imperial County Regional LRTP
Imperial County Transportation Commission is preparing a LRTP that will provide a detailed roadmap for the planning, design, construction, operations, and maintenance of the regional transportation system for the next 30 years. The LRTP will guide future funding plans and policies needed to move Imperial County forward by improving transportation options and building a more sustainable future.
For more information, please visit the project website at ictc-lrtp2023.org.
