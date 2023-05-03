SACRAMENTO – Representatives of the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and the Colorado River Board of California testified Tuesday, May 2, during an informational hearing before the California State Assembly’s Water, Parks and Wildlife standing committee.
According to a press release from Imperial Irrigation District, the IID Board Vice President and California’s Colorado River Commissioner JB Hamby and IID Water Department Manager Tina Shields testified at the state capitol on how Southern California is preparing for climate impacts to water supplies.
“Commissioner Hamby spoke on the history of the development of the river by California’s Colorado River water users, the Law of the River, programs and agreements that maintain the state’s use within its 4.4 million acre-feet entitlement, and next steps toward a consensus-based alternative to the Bureau of Reclamation’s Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS),” the release reads.
“California is working with our in-state stakeholders, Basin Tribes, Mexico, and the United States to be able to deal with these challenges in the next short-term basis and in the long-term,” Hamby said in the release.
“The Colorado River supports 40 million people – half of which live in California – including 5.5 million acres of irrigated agriculture. The Colorado River Board of California is charged with protecting California’s rights and interests in Colorado River resources,” the release reads.
Shields provided an overview of IID’s current water conservation measures, per the release.
“The district has conserved over 7.2 million acre-feet since implementation of the nation’s largest ag-to-urban water transfer agreement (the Quantification Settlement Agreement).” the release reads. Shields also addressed impacts to the Salton Sea and the district’s proposal to conserve an additional 1 million acre-feet over the next four years to assist current conditions on the Colorado River, according to the release.
“The Colorado River is our only source of water,” Shields told the committee. “If we lose the Colorado River, our community ceases to exist … so we’re very interested in how these multi-state discussions turn out in the future.”
