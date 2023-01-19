Imperial County Office of Education awarded $15 million grant for School-Based Mental Health Services

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), in partnership with a consortium of fourteen local K-8 school districts, was awarded a $15 million School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE).
According to an ICOE press release, the SBMH program is a 5-year grant designed to increase mental health support for children and youth in schools. ICOE is set to receive $3,000,000 per year for up to 5 years, which will allow ICOE to increase the number of credentialed school-based mental health professionals, including providers from diverse backgrounds in Imperial County elementary and middle schools. The grant will also support recruitment and retention of quality staff, the release reads.
The (SBMH) grant was written by the ICOE on behalf of participating Imperial County K-8 school districts, according to the release.
Specifically, ICOE and the Imperial County School-Based Mental Health Consortium (elementary and middle schools) intend to focus on the following key components:
• Hire 18 new California credentialed school-based counselors to be placed in Imperial County elementary and middle schools with a demonstrated need to provide equitable access to mental health services to all Imperial County K-8 students
• Implement recruitment strategies in collaboration with regional institutions of higher education (IHEs), our local High School Mental Health Consortium, Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, Imperial County Public Health Department, Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP), and Imperial County K-8 districts
• Carry out retention strategies through the development and implementation of a New Counselor Induction Program and the hiring of a Pupil Personnel Services (PPS) Coordinator
• Implement the American School Counselor Association’s National Model countywide to increase school counselor effectiveness
“We’re very excited to receive this grant award on behalf of our schools across the county, especially given that expanding our mental health services and supports for our schools is one of our highest priorities at ICOE,” said Todd Finnell, PhD, County Superintendent of Schools. “These resources will allow us to build upon our efforts already underway in our local high schools where we are seeing great impact."
"I could not be more proud of our team for their work to secure this highly competitive grant, recognizing that only 102 recipients were awarded across the entire nation," Finnell said. " Our community will be well-served by their efforts.”
"Like good physical health, positive mental health promotes success in life ... today, more than ever, support for the mental health of children and youth increases educational opportunities by creating conditions for students to fully engage in learning," the release reads.
"This grant brings much-needed resources to Imperial County schools to support the mental health of our children and youth and better prepare them for life, college, and career," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.