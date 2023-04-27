Imperial student meets with lawmakers, advocates for cancer patients

IMPERIAL – Imperial High School student and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteer, Jessica Covarrubias Garcia, traveled to Sacramento for the first time on Tuesday, April 11 to meet with state lawmakers as part of California Cancer Action Day, an annual event organized by ACS CAN, to make fighting cancer a legislative priority, according to a press release from the ACS CAN.
“It was a fun and empowering experience to talk to legislators and remind them that they play a very important role in making sure everyone has a fair chance at preventing, detecting, treating and surviving cancer,” Covarrubias Garcia said in the release.
The 18-year-old participates in a variety of extracurricular school activities, including cheerleading, and is the club president of her school’s Circle of Friends program, which provides support to students with special needs. However, her cancer advocacy work is deeply personal.
“I became an ACS CAN volunteer after my best friend’s mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer," the high schooler said. "It was heartbreaking to see my friend’s entire family suffer and not be able to do much about it. So, when I learned that through advocacy I could make a positive impact in people’s lives, I signed up for it.”
According to the press release, this year Covarrubias Garcia and scores of other cancer advocates urged legislators to pass Senate Bill 496 to ensure comprehensive biomarker testing is covered by more insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, when supported by medical and scientific evidence.
"Biomarker testing is key to accessing precision or personalized medicine, which can lead to improved survivorship and quality of life for cancer patients and others with serious illnesses," the release reads.
"Biomarker testing is increasingly important for cancer care – and for the treatment of other diseases including arthritis, autoimmune conditions, and rare diseases – with research happening in many other areas including Alzheimer’s, other neurological conditions, cardiology, and more," the release reads.
“Right now, our legislators have the opportunity to help save lives by increasing access to biomarker testing and bringing the promise of precision medicine to more cancer patients, regardless of their income, race, zip code or insurance type,” Covarrubias Garcia said.
Additionally, the percentage of clinical trials that involve biomarkers has grown significantly (from 15% in 2000 to 55% in 2018); and over one-third of the oncology drugs launched in the past five years require or recommend biomarker testing before use, according to the press release.
"However, insurance coverage for biomarker testing is failing to keep pace with innovations and advancements in treatment," the release reads.
“This means that countless Californians are missing out on biomarker testing, which could match them to treatments that could help extend and improve their lives," said Autumn J. Ogden-Smith, California Legislative Director for ACS CAN. "Communities of color, individuals with limited income, rural residents and patients receiving care in non-academic medical centers are less likely to receive guideline-indicated biomarker testing. Senate Bill 496 will help address this injustice."
In the past, Covarrubias Garcia has considered pursuing a career in the medical field. While she is undecided about taking that path, she is committed to her efforts to ensure more people have access to biomarker testing and precision medicine, the release reads.
“I asked legislators to support increasing access to biomarker testing because everyone deserves to have access to the most effective treatments that can allow them to live longer and better, and spend more time with their loved ones,” Covarrubias Garcia said.
According to the ACS CAN release, approximately 192,770 Californians will be diagnosed with cancer this year. For more information visit FightCancer.org/CA.
