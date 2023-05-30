Imperial Valley College, County of Imperial, and industry representatives announce Lithium Industry Force Training (LIFT) program

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Wednesday, May 24th, Imperial Valley College (IVC), the County of Imperial, and representatives from EnergySource Minerals, BHE Renewables, and Controlled Thermal Resources announced the launch of the Lithium Industry Force Training (LIFT) program. This program, set to begin in Fall 2023, aims to equip the local workforce with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the geothermal energy and mineral extraction industries. With the ongoing development of Lithium Valley, this training program will provide valuable employment opportunities for individuals in the Imperial County.
According to a joint press release from Imperial Valley College and the County of Imperial, the LIFT program has been specifically designed to meet the increasing demand for qualified professionals in the geothermal energy and mineral extraction sectors. As the development of Lithium Valley and geothermal energy industry progresses, there is a growing need for a skilled workforce capable of harnessing the potential of geothermal energy and extracting minerals efficiently and sustainably.
The program will offer one-year short-term certificate programs and will be Lithium-focused, but applicable across other industrial applications, according to the press release. In addition, students will have access to state of the art equipment, hands-on training, and internships. The new programs provided by LIFT will include Plant Operator, Instrumentation Technician, and Chemical Lab Technician; and connected to Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) and National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) industry certifications.
Per the release, the Lithium Industry Force Training program will be led by experienced faculty members from Imperial Valley College who possess extensive expertise in geothermal energy and mineral extraction. These instructors will provide a blend of theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical training to prepare participants for successful careers in these industries.
By offering this specialized training, Imperial Valley College and the County of Imperial aim to empower local residents with the skills and expertise needed to secure employment opportunities within the Lithium Valley project and the broader geothermal energy and mineral extraction sectors, the release reads. This program aligns with our commitment to fostering economic growth, sustainability, and innovation within the region.
“We are proud to launch our groundbreaking program built with our community in mind and working with the County of Imperial. It’s a testament to our dedicated team from our staff, faculty and everyone who came together to address student and industry needs,” Efrain Silva, IVC Dean of Economic Workforce Development, said in the release. “With the support of the County, community, partners and students, we’re shaping the future of economic workforce development, empowering success in a changing economy.”
"This achievement would not have been made possible without the unwavering support of our esteemed colleagues and community partners. We are deeply grateful for the County’s dedication and commitment to our institution, which allowed us to pioneer innovative initiatives that will shape the future of the Lithium industry," Dr. Lennor Johnson, IVC Superintendent/President, said in the release. “Together, we are forging a path of excellence and driving progress in education and economic workforce development. Thank you, our Imperial County and our remarkable community, for your invaluable support on this transformative journey. We are committed to continue providing quality education to the community.”
“Congratulations to IVC for creating a program of local technical training for the development of Lithium Valley, their collaboration with the Imperial County Workforce Development Board and industry is now bearing fruit,” Ryan E. Kelley, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said in the release.
Per the release, registration for the Plant Operator Program will begin July 5, 2023 and begin August 14, 2023. Both the Instrumentation and Chemical Lab Technician Programs will begin in Fall 2024.
For further information about the Lithium Industry Force Training program or to inquire about enrollment, please visit the Imperial Valley College website at www.Imperial.edu.
For more information about Lithium Valley, visit www.LithiumValley.ImperialCounty.org.
