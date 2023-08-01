IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College has entered a multi-year agricultural training program in partnership with three other colleges.
According to a press release from IVC, the college’s role in the partnership – which includes a grant of $1.4 million to fund its share of the five-year program – was approved by the college Board of Trustees on July 19, according to the release dated Friday, July 28.
The grant is a portion of a $9.5 million grant, awarded to Hartnell College in Salinas by the United States Department of Agriculture and is from the USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture's inaugural NEXTGEN program, per the release.
The project is titled "Learning to Lead: Career Pathways Supporting U.S. Leafy Green Production." Other partners include California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB), and the University of Arizona, Yuma, per the release.
"The four partner institutions are interconnected through deep educational, economic, agribusiness, and cultural ties," the release reads. "The Salinas Valley and the Imperial Valley-Yuma region have complementary agricultural seasons, providing the United States and beyond with year-round leafy greens and fresh-cut vegetables."
"This project aims to advance equity in high-skill agriculture occupations for educationally disadvantaged, low-income, and Hispanic residents," it reads.
“The four institutions will focus on building and sustaining the future food and agricultural sciences workforce,” Efrain Silva, IVC’s dean of workforce and economic development, said in the release. “Grant projects will magnify existing student support and career development programs for students pursuing four agricultural degree/transfer-track pathways: Agriculture Business Management, Agriculture Food Safety, Agriculture Plant Science, and Industrial Automation/Mechatronics.”
"To streamline the educational journey, programs at all four institutions will employ a guided pathway approach, ensuring that students receive clear information on how to embark on their educational journeys by eliminating unnecessary coursework and reducing time-to-transfer and degree completion," the release reads.
During the five years of the grant, NEXTGEN program will enroll over 850 eligible students and increase the credential completion rate by 10%, including certificates, associate and bachelor's degrees. Over half of the grant funds are planned to go directly to students through internship stipends and scholarships, the release states.
The project's goals align with the USDA's primary NEXTGEN (From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals) program goal to help build and sustain the next generation of the food and agriculture workforce.
Imperial Valley College and the other grant partners are accredited Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) located in two of the nation's most productive agricultural regions: the 1,000-square-mile Salinas Valley, the 500-square-mile Imperial Valley, and the 280-square-mile Yuma County agricultural region, the release reads.
The Salinas and Imperial valleys are in two of California's top 10 agriculture-producing counties, which lead the nation in agriculture production. Monterey County (including the Salinas Valley) is ranked fourth at $4.4 billion in agriculture production, while Imperial County including the Imperial Valley) is ranked ninth at $2.1 billion, according to the California Department of Food & Agriculture.
