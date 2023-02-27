IV HIGH: Local scholarships as a resource for college students

IMPERIAL COUNTY – As high school graduation season approaches, Imperial County students have resources such as scholarships to apply for college.
In this first article, we listed some local scholarships which students can apply for to continue with their academic endeavors.
The Imperial Valley Community Foundation (IVCF) shows a description of each scholarship. Interested students may download the applications through the Foundation's website, ivcommunityfoundation.org. The following information can be attributed to the IVCF website:
The Ben and Loretta Abatti Scholarship is open to graduating seniors and graduates of Imperial Valley high schools who will be, or are, attending a four-year college or university pursuing a degree/career in agriculture and have a 3.0-grade point average (GPA) or higher. The scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Cameron Family Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of Brawley Union High School and previous recipients of the Cameron Family Scholarship. The requirements include pursuing a four-year degree in animal science and/or veterinary science, attending a two or four-year college or university full-time (12-plus units), and with a minimum 2.5 GPA. The scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Sherry Cowie Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of Brawley Union High School, Calipatria High School, and Desert Valley High School who have a GPA of 2.9 or above, and will be attending Imperial Valley College.
The scholarship criteria will include consideration for academic merit (meeting minimum GPA and course load standards while attending IVC) and education plans and career goals. This scholarship is intended to be used for the purchase of course textbooks.
The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 7.
The John Elmore Family Scholarship is offered to graduating seniors and graduates of Brawley Union High School, made possible through the generosity of the John Elmore family. The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 7.
"The Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to assist the Elmore family in their charitable endeavors, and we are honored to play a small part in remembering Mr. John Elmore and his passion for helping others – quietly and selflessly. He will be greatly missed, but always remembered fondly and with tremendous gratitude and respect," reads the site.
The Andy & Natalie Erickson Scholarship is open to graduating seniors and graduates of Imperial Valley high schools with a minimum 3.0 GPA who are, or were formerly, in the foster care system for two or more years, and are attending a four-year college or university. The scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Fareed-Tyson Medical Arts Scholarship is open to students who are enrolled in a medical arts program at San Diego State University Imperial Valley, Imperial Valley College, or a certified vocational/trade program located in Imperial County. Applicants must also be current residents of and have lived in Imperial County for at least five years. The scholarship criteria will include consideration for academic merit/GPA, educational plans and career goals, community service, and financial need. The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Mary Harmon Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors that live in and attend school in Imperial Valley and are active members of 4-H in good standing. Applicants who will be attending an accredited institution of post-secondary education or vocational training in the United States in a program that has a duration of at least three-quarter terms or two-semester terms. Applicants will interview with the scholarship selection committee as part of the application process. Applicants must have made outstanding contributions and/or represented the Imperial County 4-H program during their academic years, demonstrated significant scholastic achievement, served in a leadership capacity in their club, county, or state, and participated in two separate clubs approved projects during member’s (applicant’s) senior year of high school, and served on two 4-H clubs or county approved events as a committee chairperson or active committee member (documentation required). The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Margaret Lassey Nursing Scholarship Fund is administered by The San Diego Foundation on behalf of the Imperial Valley Community Foundation for benefit of the Women’s Auxiliary of Pioneers Memorial Hospital to provide scholarships for nursing students from Imperial Valley. The scholarship application and selection process will be handled by the PMH Women’s Auxiliary. This scholarship will be available and funded semiannually. First time applicants: To be eligible an applicant must be accepted in the nursing program at Imperial Valley College or other medical programs acceptable to the Scholarship Committee, and complete the application, including a transcript of grades (office copy) which the Financial Aid Office can provide, a personal Statement – give related information about yourself, explain why you are pursuing the medical field and your goals, three letters of recommendation (no relatives). Only a GPA of 3.0 or better will be considered, and first-time applicants will be contacted for an interview.
The Kevin McFadden Memorial Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of Central Union High School and Southwest High School who participated in varsity athletics and will be attending a two- or four-year college or university, or other post-secondary schools (including trade/vocational schools). The scholarship criteria will include consideration for participation in varsity athletics, personal rewards, lessons and takeaways from sporting experiences in high school, academic merit, and educational plans and career goals. Scholarship applications are due by Friday, April 7.
The Muñoz Family Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of Holtville High School who will be attending a four-year college or university and have a 3.0 GPA or higher. The scholarship criteria will include consideration for academic merit, education plans and career goals, community service, and financial needs. The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Mary Owen Memorial Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of Brawley Union High School, Central Union High School, and Southwest High School, attending a four-year college or university full-time (12-plus units), and who have demonstrated academic merit, student achievement, community service, and leadership. The scholarship deadline is Friday, April 7.
The Mark Riley Memorial Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of Central Union High School pursuing a four-year degree, attending a four-year college or university, and with a minimum GPA of 3.0, per the IVCF. The scholarship criteria will include consideration for students interested in pursuing a degree/career related to advertising or marketing (preferred, but not required), good citizenship, academic merit, and extracurricular and/or community service activities. Scholarship applications are due by Friday, April 7.
The Ray Family College Scholarship Program is limited to graduates of Calipatria High School in pursuit of two-year, four-year, or graduate degrees. The Ray Family College Scholarship Program consists of two separate opportunities. Applicants are asked to submit the application that most closely meets their goals and plans as follows, Program A: Students attending a four-year university or college outside of Imperial County and Program B: Students attending a nonprofit or public university or college in Imperial County. Applications are due by Friday, April 17.
The Sam Sharp Memorial Scholarship is open to graduating seniors of the Central Union High School District pursuing a four-year degree, attending a four-year college or university, with a minimum GPA of 3.0. The scholarship criteria will include consideration for students interested in pursuing a degree/career related to education (preferred, but not required), students who have overcome some type of personal and/or financial hardship, good citizenship, academic merit, and students who plan on attending a four-year college or university outside of Imperial County.
For more information, contact the Imperial Valley Community Foundation at (760) 336-0055.
