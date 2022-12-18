IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College President and Superintendent Lennor Johnson plans to participate in a Spanish seminar during the last days of the year and the first days of 2023 in Ensenada.
The seminar will be paid for by the college.
Agenda backup documents of Dec. 14 meeting show trustees considered the approval of an expense of $2,515 so President Johnson can take part in the seminar at Ensenada’s Pacific Spanish Institute.
The consent calendar item was voted unanimously Wednesday by Board trustees to approve Resolution 20758 related to Dr. Lennor Johnson trip outside the country.
Background documents say Johnson requested the board to participate in the program from December 26 to January 9.
“The Pacific Spanish Institute offers the best Spanish Immersion Program focused on developing conversational Spanish”, the item says.
The funds to cover the expense will come from the District’s General Fund, the agenda item says.
According to the Pacific Spanish Institute website, the lowest weekly cost of the courses is $300 for groups of three people. In the case of individual classes, the weekly cost is $550.
However, in the business program for administrators, managers, real estate brokers, lawyers and sales representatives the program price is $710 per week.
According to the site, the cost includes class hours, excursions, conversation time and cooking classes that have an additional cost.
Staying overnight at the site costs $35 per day in non-private mode and $45 in private mode, the website says.
However, participants can choose to stay with a host family during their stay.
The Institute offers native teachers with extensive experience in teaching Spanish to adults and children who have worked for more than 20 years in different parts of the world, the website says.
The institute offers its students fun experiences through which students receive history and culture courses that include communication and grammar, the Institute says in its website.
The course has twelve levels. To enter a level, the student is evaluated by the teachers. The courses take about six hours a day Monday to Friday, of which four are for teaching and two for activities, such as excursions or Mexican cooking classes.
An Institute representative said over the phone the agency provides validated certificates in California by request of the University of California in San Diego.
Elizabeth Espinoza, IVC Public Information Officer, said in an email that Superintendent Johnson's contract includes clauses that authorize the superintendent up to two weeks of Spanish classes per year during the first two years of the contract.
The expenses must be covered by the College, the contract says.
In Wednesday’s meeting, when new trustees took the oath of office, Pres. Johnson said the seminars will help him be able to communicate with everyone in the campus and from the other side of the border. The argument was shared by at least one board member during the meeting.
“Now I know what ESL students feel like,” Pres. Johnson said during the meeting.
According to IVC’s website, the college offers at least two courses for its winter session.
