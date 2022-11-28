Heavy class schedules. Long sports practices. Packed after-school club meetings. Lack of transportation. Students are often left needing tutoring that is accessible to them.
To ensure students receive the help they need, Southwest High School has employed Paper.co, a 24/7 online tutoring service that is free and open to students on their school-issued laptops.
Mickaëlle Bonfils-Roncal, SHS Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Scheduling, said that Paper.co (Paper) is being used to support students in all subject matters. They provide a resource that students can access at any time, during school days and weekends.
"Paper is an educational support system that provides personalized tutoring accessible to every student," Bonfils-Roncal said. "Students can log in after school and during weekends and get the help they need to complete their assignments.”
“One of the reasons the tutoring service was purchased was to allow students who, for a variety of reasons, could not stay for tutoring after school to still have access to support," said Bonfils-Roncal. "It is an equity matter."
Through Paper, students are connected to a live tutor in any subject area. Many Southwest High School students have utilized Paper when they have needed it; however, their experiences with the program have been varied.
Stephanie Philbert, a 16-year-old junior at SHS, said her teacher introduced the Paper as a program that could help her with any homework problems. Philbert said that when she did use the Paper program for her geometry class, the tutors only confused her more, especially when she kept getting transferred through different tutors after the previous one would leave mid-session.
“The tutors would not explain clearly and were not helpful at all,” Philbert said. “I went through three different tutors, and the result is that I failed my test.”
Other students had the same results regarding their experience with their Paper tutors.
Marisa Perez, a 16-year-old junior, used the tutoring service through a recommendation from her counselor after struggling in her math class. Perez said her experience with her multiple Paper tutors to be frustrating. The tutors lacked patience and even rushed Perez to finish her homework with the excuse that their shift was coming to an end.
“He was very redundant with his work and I honestly left with no further knowledge of what I was supposed to be understanding,” Perez said. “(Paper) need to do a better screening on these tutors because they're just letting anyone who can do math do it, not someone that knows how to work with teaching others.”
Marcia Roman, an Advancement Via Individual Determination teacher, often utilizes Paper with her students and has gotten positive feedback. Her senior students are using Paper in order to help with their college applications.
“I personally like it because it’s not that the tutors rewrite the essays for the students, but its more of a Socratic approach where the students ask questions, ‘What do you mean?’," Roman said. "It's more of a guided question inquiry.”
Students were getting the same treatment from the tutors all around, but the students' feedback varied.
Johana Benitez, a 17-year-old senior at SHS, was having a similar issue with the Paper tutors. Benitez was continuously being redirected to different tutors mid-session after the previous one had left. After this experience with the Paper program, Benitez said she did not utilize it again.
“If you have a lot of time it could be helpful, however, I found the tutors explaining it super slowly and I got frustrated,” Benitez said. “I think it depends on people’s learning styles.”
Pablo Navarro, 17, said he understands why some students may become frustrated with the tutors on Paper, but it has been an invaluable resource for his Advanced Placement Calculus class.
"Instead of simply giving you the answer, they work step-by-step with you to find the holes in your knowledge," Navarro said. "You can take the time to iron out any misunderstandings you have."
Navarro said the main advantage of using Paper was the accessibility since he can use it whenever and wherever he has an internet connection.
"I'd have to stay after school most days if I didn't have Paper," Navarro said.
