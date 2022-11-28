SHS draws its way into Dillard's December display

A chilly gust of wind rushes into the art class at Southwest High School as students design, paint, sketch, and draw their December holiday-themed project.
The student art projects will be displayed at Dillard’s on Dec. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. Southwest’s Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts (SAVAPA) and Advanced Art students have been working on this project since early October and have finished their artworks with time to spare.
This is the second time that Southwest’s SAVAPA and Advanced Art students have participated in a collaboration with the local Dillard’s at the Imperial Valley Mall.
Art teacher Jacqueline Pleitez said that every collaboration is very important.
“Dillard's is one of our nation's largest fashion retailers and it is an honor to be able to work with them," Pleitez said. "I am very happy with the support that Dillard's has provided to my students and their talents.”
The students got to choose any medium they wanted, along with the inclusion of mannequins that Dillard’s supplied the students with as a way to motivate them.
Sixteen-year-old Dayana Cantu took advantage of this opportunity and painted cartoon characters from her childhood on one of Dillard’s mannequins.
“I wanted to try something new and challenge myself a bit,” Cantu said.
Cantu said that even though she struggled, she still learned from it.
“It has helped me grow a bit since it was the first time I put so many characters in one piece (of art),” she said.
Other students also took inspiration from cartoons.
Seventeen-year-old Briyanna Lopez followed the theme by incorporating “The Grinch” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in her acrylic painting.
“I usually like doing cartoon type of art,” Lopez said.
Students said there were also some struggles during the process.
“For this specific project, I mainly struggled on the background," Lopez said. "I had to paint it back to black more than once.”
To fix the background, Lopez said she decided to section the parts that were going to be different colors, plus she "then used a little bit of water to blend the colors until I liked the final result.”
Instead of using acrylic paint, 17-year-old Isabelle Thornburg took a three-dimensional approach to her project.
“I thought the mannequin was pretty and I was excited to work with something 3D that I could touch,” Thornburg said.
Thornburg made the mannequin even more 3D by decorating it with fake flowers.
“I like how overwhelming it is," she said. "It looks like someone sneezed a bunch of flowers all over the mannequin.”
Thornburg said she also experienced some hurdles with her and her student-partner's art project.
“I didn’t like my partner's design, but we found a way to incorporate what we both wanted,” she said.
Many of Pleitez’s students want to pursue careers related to art and experiences like this take them to the next step, the art teacher said.
“The students get recognized by their community as artists and provide the opportunity to network with people and community leaders outside of school," Pleitez said.
"Some of my students have gotten commissions from previous displays we've had in the past," she said, "and this makes them realize that aside from a hobby this can be a job."
The view the student art projects, visit Dillard's on December 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
