EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE) held the 2022-2023 Super Quiz Relay and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, January 4 where Academic Decathlon teams from Brawley, Southwest, and Imperial high schools matched wits for school pride and team prizes.
The event was the culmination of a series of ten previous testings, said ICOE Clerical Assistant Alyssa Carmona. The schools' Academic Decathlon (AcaDec) teams participated in three divisions – Honors, Scholastic and Varsity – as separated by grade point averages.
In the Super Quiz itself, students were quizzed on subjects such as art, music, science, social science, economics, literature and others, Carmona said. Each team had 10 to 20 seconds to answer a series of questions, with spectators and students alike cheering for and encouraging all schools.
ICOE Curriculum Coordinator Armando Lopez, and Academic Decathlon Coordinator and event coordinator Michael Garcia spoke about their experiences running the decathlon, with Garcia saying AcaDec is "a longstanding tradition where Imperial County students participate in the academic decathlon and go on to participate in the State competition."
Lopez said his favorite thing about the decathlon is that it provides opportunities for students with different interests. “They have a place to come join a community and participate in a well rounded academic competition,” he said.
Brawley senior and event participant, Terry Partida, said he got into the decathlon because “Mr. Barrera was my Computer Science teacher and … he really motivated us to get us involved.”
While Partida couldn't participate in 2022 he said he was happy got the chance this year, saying he "learned a lot."
"It's fun (to participate in)," Partida said. "I was really excited and really jumping around trying to motivate my teammates. I'm super happy to be part a part of it."
Partida says he hopes his teacher, Jose Barrera, continues AcaDec in Brawley and that his underclassmen continue to participate as well, saying he hopes to get the opportunity to do something similar to AcaDec and the Super Quiz in college.
BUHS math teacher and Brawley AcaDec Coach Jose Barrera said he "loved academics and education in general," which inspired him to become an AcaDec coach.
For Barrera, he had an inspiring teacher too, his science teacher, a Mr. Hernandez. Barrera said his science teacher, gave him the opportunity to participate in the decathlon, which inspired him to continue with AcaDec in the future.
Barrera says in each decathlon season and competition he learns new things with the students as he goes.
Michael Garcia said the decathlon is more than the just academics, and creates students who will be 'lifelong learners.' The students can take the skills they learn “such as speeches, interviews, and communication when writing their essays” into transferable skills into their adulthood and the rest of their lives, Garcia said.
Lopez added that team cooperation is important another important skill the students learn.
Lopez said the Super Quiz event "is amazing and feels (as if ) the students take pride in representing their schools and being part of something bigger than just showing up to a school."
