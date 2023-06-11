IVRCC selects Business of the Month for June

IMPERIAL – The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently chose locally owned business and Mexican eatery, Nana's Kitchen, as its "Business of the Month" for June.
According to a press release from the IVRCC, below is the Business Profile and questionnaire that the Regional Chamber administered to Brenda Estrada, Nana's Kitchen owner, as the IVRCC's choice for this month:
Why did you start this business?
I’m 38 years old, happily married for 18 years, and I have two beautiful kids – Bella, 12, and Nehemiah, 8. I’m the owner of Nana’s kitchen Mexican restaurant located in the City of Imperial.
What does your business do?
We're a Mexican restaurant located in Imperial.
What makes your business unique?
I started my business in 2018 with my mom and brother by selling tacos from my car all over the county. God opened doors for us and now we’re going on five years with our restaurant open.
Why should a customer give your business an opportunity?
I love serving my community and making a difference.
How do you give back to the local community?
I’m currently a board member of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club in El Centro, Mana Imperial Valley, and the Brown Bag Coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.