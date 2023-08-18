TWENTYNINE PALMS – Joshua Tree National Park managers are closing park areas that are vulnerable to extreme flooding. These closures will take place Friday evening, August 18.
According to a press release from the National Park Service, this is a preemptive measure in anticipation of Tropical Storm Hilary.
The public is advised against driving Geology Tour Road, per the press release.
“Joshua Tree National Park and surrounding communities could experience heavy rainfall and potential heavy flooding,” the release reads. “Reconsider outdoor activities for this weekend, be prepared to turn around if you experience moving water on roadways and be alert for lightning,” it reads.
