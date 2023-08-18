Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 109F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.