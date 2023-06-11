The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC) and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley (CCGB) are each two of the 16 state-wide chambers to be named an "HR Champion" by the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber).
According to press releases from the Regional Chamber (IVRCC) and the Brawley Chamber (CCGB), the inaugural award was created to recognize chambers who excelled in helping their members comply with California employment laws. Representatives of the HR Champion chambers were honored on May 17 during the CalChamber Capitol Summit in Sacramento.
“We are grateful for receiving the CalChamber 2023 HR Champion Award," said IVRCC Board President Anne Irigoyen in a press release. "This award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our IVRCC staff, the IVRCC Board and our commitment to our members. We’re looking forward to an amazing year of growth and member service.
"As an organization, we have always prioritized the well-being of our members and their employees," the Brawley Chamber stated in their press release. "We firmly believe that investing in human capital is the key to success, and the HR Champion Award is a validation of our efforts. We are grateful to the California Chamber of Commerce for recognizing our work and look forward to continuing to support businesses in the Greater Brawley area."
IVRCC’s Government Affairs Chairperson, Sherry Cowie and Director of Operations, Kayla Kirby attended the Capitol Summit to receive the award and to meet with the California Chamber of Commerce and State Legislators to discuss several state-wide issues affecting businesses and the community.
“The success of our business members is important to the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce," Cowie said. "This is why we work hard to help them maintain HR compliance by updating them with the newest laws and employer/employee requirements as they relate to their individual businesses.”
“California labor law requirements can be a puzzle for businesses of all sizes, especially smaller operations,” said Nick Ortiz, CalChamber vice president of local chamber relations. “We are pleased to recognize these HR Champion chambers for keeping their members updated on state labor law by participating at a high level in our compliance product resale program.”
Both local chambers of commerce were appreciative of the recognition.
"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our members, partners, and supporters for their continued trust and dedication to our mission," the Brawley Chamber stated in their press release.
"This award is not just a recognition of our achievements, but a reflection of the hard work and contributions of everyone in our community," the release reads.
