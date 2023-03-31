IMPERIAL – On August 8, Elizabeth Ramírez and Héctor Raúl Macedo were traveling to Calipatria State Prison where they have both worked for 23 and 8 years, respectively.
On the way, Ramírez observed a column of smoke in what appeared to be a traffic accident. Shortly after, Macedo stopped to help the injured motorist.
Macedo entered the New River to try to extract the injured and unconscious body of Kathryn Dunn, who was on the verge of losing her life by drowning, as her vehicle ended up with its tires facing the sky.
While lifting the driver’s body, it took Macedo several minutes to deactivate the seat belt.
Ultimately, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee managed to get Dunn out of the vehicle and out of the water.
For having saved Dunn’s life, the two members of CDCR received a Certificate of Recognition Thursday from California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Tommie Cocroft.
“This is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a civilian,” Cocroft said in the ceremony, adding that the state law enforcement agency did not hesitate for a moment in delivering the award. Macedo and Ramírez also received recognition from representatives of Assemblyman Eduardo García.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” Dunn said tearfully at the ceremony, which was attended by family and friends of the three involved in the summer incident.
Moments before the event Dunn met Ramirez and Macedo for the first time and shared some tears, hugs, and words.
Dunn has resided in Calipatria with her son Robert for her entire life. The road on which the accident occurred has been crossed again and again for nearly six decades, she said at the event.
Supported by a cane to walk after the accident, Dunn thanked those present, to whom she asked respect for state agents down the road.
“Thank you all. It is a pleasure to meet you,” she added.
In addition, Dunn asked those present to pray for each other.
“If you get a second chance as I did, take it and run,” said Dunn, who said she thought she would never walk again in her life.
“There was someone who saved me. Sometimes God puts things that one needs. This saved my life and I appreciate it,” she added.
Dunn ended her speech by remarking: “I love you. God bless you.”
“Don’t think about it. When they see something like this, help,” Ramírez said in an interview, inviting residents to help motorists who are in danger.
“Thank God it was mine and my partner’s to save someone’s life,” added Ramírez, expressing his joy at having rescued Dunn alive.
“It is important that the heroic and courageous acts that Ramírez and Macedo displayed on the day of this event do not go unnoticed. The amount of bravery it took to put their lives on the line for Dunn’s well-being is exemplary,” El Centro CHP Capt. Shipwash said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.