PINE VALLEY – El Centro resident and matriarch, Rosa Baca Nava, reaches the milestone of 100 years of life today, on Monday, April 3, 2023.
Her family held a special birthday party celebration for Nava in Pine Valley on Saturday, April 1, which was hosted by her children. After marrying her late husband Luis Jaime Nava on May 5, 1948, Nava is a mothered eight children, 28 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, according to a press release from the family. Almost 100 members of her family attended the 100-year-old's birthday celebration in Pine Valley.
Born in Santa Rosa, New Mexico in 1923, Rosa (then) Baca moved to Heber at the age of five, where she married Luis Nava and the two raised their family in Heber for over 75 years. Nava began working in the field as a young age to help her family, the release reads. She worked on the NAF El Centro Naval base for five years, later working at Woolworths, J.C. Penney, Garlands and the Calexico Theater, before returning to work in the field and in packing sheds to put her children through school.
The couple moved to El Centro to be closer to family in 2012, which was the same year Luis passed away, according to the release.
For her birthday celebration, Nava Nava was "greeted with her favorite mariachi music" from local group Mariachi Amanecer and her Nava family, per the release.
Nava attributes her long life "to her belief in God, hard work and honesty," it reads. Nava enjoys "spending her day in prayer, singing, watching old western movies and completing word searches."
The centennial spent the day "connecting with her family and enjoyed having everyone together," the release reads.
